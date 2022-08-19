If you spend some time with Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, you get to understand why he's so passionate about building a six-story, 825-bed addition to the downtown Public Safety Building.
"There is no price on humanity," he'll tell you, responding to complaints over the ever-escalating inflation-driven cost that has many County Board members balking at spending close to $176 million for the South Tower addition.
But it is this constant balking that Barrett blames for years of inaction that has created inhumane conditions in the jail, particularly the more than 250 beds on the upper floors of the City-County Building, constructed nearly 70 years ago.
And there's no clear path to a solution. On Thursday, the Dane County Board again failed to address the problem, rejecting the options that were on the table. Meanwhile, construction costs continue to rise, making any eventual decision that much harder.
The eastern section of the Seventh Floor jail has become so unhealthful and unsafe that the sheriff decided to close it and send 65 "jail residents" to facilities in other counties. It's costing the county $3,500 a day, or $105,000 a month, to house them elsewhere. But he feels that's probably cheaper than facing a multi-million-dollar lawsuit.
Dane County's first Black sheriff's insistence on pushing the larger expansion has put him at odds with the County Board's Black Caucus, which had proposed a smaller project with fewer beds, arguing that more money needs to be spent keeping people out of jail, not in it.
Barrett acknowledges that should be the goal, but it's a long work in progress, requiring changes in complicated state laws. Meanwhile, we have a jail population that is being treated inhumanely where there are no facilities to separate and treat those with drug and alcohol addictions or those with mental health problems. And besides, the county is growing by thousands every year.
If we build another scaled-back jail, we'll be right back to where we've been so many times before, the sheriff argues. We'll have another inadequate jail and a need to spend more money again.
What we need, he insists, is a jail that reflects our community's values. We shouldn't be treating those who need help by putting them in isolation cells, sending them back out in the community, angered by their treatment, the sheriff maintains.
"My job is just a piece of society's needs," he says. "We need better health services, we need housing, we need public transportation, we need jobs."
But, he feels, when people run afoul of the law, they need to come out of jail with a positive attitude, ready to take part in our society, not harboring anger and resentment.
Barrett's idea would close the cell blocks in the City-County Building Jail, provide appropriate medical and mental health space, eliminate solitary confinement, provide space for the spiritual needs of residents, reduce the total number of beds and replace the Ferris Huber Center that's located at the county's fairgrounds.
Yes, it's costly, but the sheriff's arguments are convincing.