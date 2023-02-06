Former Gov. Scott Walker, who will never be accused of being a student of history, declared the other day that drag shows are the same as strip shows.
"Let’s be clear," he tweeted. “'Drag shows' are strip shows. They are wrong. They are particularly wrong at school. They are definitely not 'family-friendly.'"
It wasn't much of a surprise that Walker, now president of the conservative Young America's Foundation, joined other right-wing activists and politicians who have been complaining that drag is all about the "sexualization" or "grooming" of children.
Opponents often show up at drag events that feature or cater to children, sometimes showing up with guns. Some politicians have proposed banning children from drag shows and even criminally charging parents who take their kids to one. A show produced by students that had been scheduled at Madison East High School was postponed by the Madison School District because of "safety concerns."
The Poynter Institute's fact-checking service, PolitiFact, pointed out that Walker is wrong. When it asked Walker about his erroneous tweet, the former governor wouldn't back down.
"In my opinion, if people take off clothing or play music or are given dollar bills by members of the audience, that is a strip show, regardless of gender," he said in an emailed statement to PolitiFact.
Except, of course, actors who dress up in drag don't take off their clothes or ask for dollar bills.
"Drag is a term derived from ancient Greek theater, a Greek word meaning ‘masquerade,’ and its roots have remained in theatrical performances generally involving cross-dressing," Finn Enke, a professor of gender and women’s studies, history and LGBTQ+ studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told the fact checkers.
"Cross-dressing is an ancient theater practice, from before the time of Shakespeare, with male actors often playing a variety of gender roles on stage," Enke added.
According to the dictionary, drag is the art of dressing and acting exaggeratedly as another gender, usually for entertainment such as comedy, singing, dancing, lip-syncing and, yes, at story hours where actors in drag read books to the children.
Those story hours, in which performers read to children in libraries and bookstores, have become popular in recent years. The idea is to get kids interested in reading.
In a report describing the culture war controversy, Jeff McMillan of the Associated Press commented, "Every performer makes different choices, but drag queens often wear more, not less, clothing than you’d see on a typical American woman of the 21st century, a public beach or on network TV."
McMillan explained that drag "does not typically involve nudity or stripping, which are more common in burlesque, a separate form of entertainment."
Those of us who went to the University of Wisconsin-Madison before 1964 remember well the Haresfoot Club, an all-male entourage of student actors who dressed in drag and delighted audiences around the state for 65 years.
Until the mid-60s, Haresfoot produced an annual musical that invariably included a kickline fashioned after Rockefeller Center's Rockettes. It became so popular on the Madison campus that cities around the state invited the club to perform, which it did for several years.
The club's motto was "All Our Girls Are Men; Yet Every One's a Lady."
And, no, Scott Walker, no one took off their clothes or solicited dollar bills.