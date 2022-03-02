The man who had the bright idea to neuter public unions in Wisconsin and made us a national laughing stock by falling for a taxpayer-financed Foxconn scheme that's left many state politicians and business leaders with egg on their faces is back with another brilliant idea.
Our former Gov. Scott Walker is now out beating the bushes to end Wisconsin's 111-year-old progressive state income tax and replace a part of it by raising the sales tax from its current 5% to 8%.
And just like he did with killing unions and the Foxconn debacle, he's getting support for this bizarre idea from the usual places — Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, the right-wing think tank Reforming Government and the Koch-supported Americans for Prosperity.
Also beating the drums is UW-Madison economist Noah Williams, who heads the Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy (CROWE), and is among a cadre of economists that claims that raising the minimum wage reduces jobs.
Joining Walker at a pre-Christmas announcement, Williams pointed out that Wisconsin’s income tax is one of the highest in the country, while the state’s sales tax is one of the lowest. He said swapping a higher sales tax for zero personal income tax will be a net-winner for the state's economy.
His report shows a Wisconsin GDP growth of $28 billion over the first eight years, and employment gains of 175,000 jobs. That's significantly higher than what Walker's Foxconn debacle had promised.
That's all prompted one of Walker's political buddies, state Sen. Roger Roth, who recently announced he is running for lieutenant governor, to introduce a bill to begin dismantling of the income tax.
The time is right, he assured legislative colleagues, since the state is projected to have a nearly $4 billion surplus by the end of this biennium. Part of that surplus, he says, could be used to begin the gradual elimination of the income tax.
A big problem with the idea, aside from putting more of the tax burden on those with lower incomes, is that even with a 3% sales tax increase, state revenues will take a $3.5 billion annual hit. The Legislative Reference Bureau maintains it could actually be $5.1 billion. Not to worry, apparently, because all those lower taxes will trickle down to Wisconsin's Joe and Jill Citizen.
But an even bigger problem, which retiring state Sen. Jon Erpenbach pointed out, is that state law requires a two-thirds vote of the Legislature, or passage of a statewide referendum, to raise the 5% state sales tax.
Good luck with either of those two options. Can you imagine either two-thirds of the Legislature or voters okaying a referendum to increase the sales tax by 3%?
Erpenbach asked the Legislative Fiscal Bureau to analyze Williams' report, which assumed the personal income tax would be ended, and the sales tax raised to 8%, on July 1, 2023.
As reported by Wisconsin Eye's Steve Walters, the nonpartisan bureau concluded:
• Income tax collections would fall by $9.1 billion, which would threaten future state spending on aid to K-12 schools, health care, the UW System, prisons and local governments, and tax credits that lower property taxes.
• Not all income tax filers would be helped by eliminating the income tax, since 72% of them pay income taxes and 28% owe no income taxes because of low earnings or tax credits that wipe out their liability.
• The wealthiest taxpayers would be helped most if the income tax was eliminated. Specifically, LFB estimated, 40% of taxpayers with the highest incomes would keep more than 90% of what state government would no longer collect in income taxes.
• Individuals pay an estimated 67% of the sales tax, and businesses 33%. So an 8% state sales tax could cost consumers $2.7 billion more and businesses $1.4 billion more.
• An 8% sales tax would make Wisconsin’s sales tax the highest in the nation. It could also invite residents along the state’s borders to make major purchases in other states.
• Making up a potential annual net loss of $5.1 billion in tax collections — if the income tax was eliminated and replaced by a sales tax increase — would require a 12.1% Wisconsin sales tax.
• State government could have to return some of the billions of dollars received under the federal American Rescue Plan Act, which says no state can use that money to cut its taxes.
“We’re not Florida,” where tourists’ spending allows state government to run without an income tax, Erpenbach told Walters.
Tourists spend $96.5 billion a year in Florida; Wisconsin tourists spent $22.2 billion in 2019. Florida has an average state and local sales tax rate of 7%.
The Wisconsin Budget Project weighed in that the scheme would give enormous tax cuts to the top 1% of income. Tax filers in the top 1% — a group with an average income of $1.7 million — would get a tax cut of $78,000 on average.
"That is more than a typical Wisconsinite earns over the course of a year," it added. "In contrast, a tax filer in the middle 20% by income would get an average tax cut of just $357, or less than a dollar a day. Put another way, a filer in the top 1% would get a tax cut that is 219 times as large in dollar amounts as a tax filer in the middle group, on average."
Sounds like another Scott Walker idea is crashing down.