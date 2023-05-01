When U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald was leading the Republican troops as the state Senate's majority leader, he could always be counted on to do the bidding of the big boys.
He helped swat down campaign finance reform, engineered tax cuts for those in the top income brackets, rallied his colleagues to pass tax breaks for manufacturers and corporate farms, conspired with then-Gov. Scott Walker to draw the most gerrymandered political maps in the United States and thwarted expansion of health care coverage for the poor — and that's just for starters. Anything that bolsters the wealthy and penalizes those at the lower rungs was his forte. It's the big boys, after all, who make hefty contributions to his election campaigns.
Now that he's in the U.S. House of Representatives — first elected in 2020 to represent the heavily Republican 5th District where retired Rep. James Sensenbrenner held sway for 40 years— "Fitz," as he's known, hasn't changed his stripes.
One of his first votes as a member of Congress was to join 147 other Republicans to overturn the 2020 election, claiming it was stolen from Donald Trump, which helped set the stage for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S Capitol. The only other Wisconsin congressional Republican to join him was 7th District Rep. Tom Tiffany, known principally as the polluters' best friend. U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson came close, but changed his mind after rioters smashed into the seat of democracy.
After the stolen election lies fizzled, Fitzgerald is now turning his attention to subjects closer to his heart. Last week he issued a press release announcing that he has joined ranks with other House Republicans to damage the 12-year-old Consumer Finance Protection Bureau.
This is the agency was created along with the Dodd-Frank law to clamp down on risky behavior by the nation's financial industry, which was responsible for plunging the U.S. into an economic crisis at the end of George W. Bush's administration. Millions of people lost their financial nest eggs and millions more lost their jobs.
Fitzgerald believes the bureau is too high-handed and is hurting small businesses. He derisively noted that the CFPB was "architected" by Sen. Elizabeth Warren and claimed that "it is unaccountable to Congress and its regulations have proven time and again to be burdensome to businesses of all sizes."
Yes, it has been burdensome — to those who charge obscene fees and interest rates, saddle borrowers with extravagant late fees and take advantage of every conceivable loophole to soak struggling consumers.
In its first 10 years, the CFPB's enforcement and supervisory efforts resulted in approximately $14.4 billion in relief for consumers, and $1.7 billion in civil penalties.
It delivered economic redress to more than 183 million consumers and consumer accounts and received and processed over 3 million consumer complaints.
But the finance and banking industries have been chafing at its oversight, and Fitzgerald is there to help them out.
They're the ones, after all, who fill his campaign coffers. The nation's beleaguered consumers don't.