Last year marked the 40th anniversary of Wisconsin's open records law.
The 1982 Legislature couldn't have been more clear when it passed the law, including these succinct words describing the idea behind it:
"In recognition of the fact that a representative government is dependent upon an informed electorate, it is declared to be the public policy of this state that all persons are entitled to the greatest possible information regarding the affairs of government and the official acts of those officers and employees who represent them.
"Further, providing persons with such information is declared to be an essential function of a representative government and an integral part of the routine duties of officers and employees whose responsibility it is to provide such information. To that end, ss. 19.32 to 19.37 shall be construed in every instance with a presumption of complete public access, consistent with the conduct of governmental business. The denial of public access generally is contrary to the public interest, and only in an exceptional case may access be denied."
The statutes referred to in the policy statement make it clear how the law is to be enforced and define all the governmental bodies that are included.
Although you might never know it by last week's meeting of the Madison School Board, school districts are very much included in the law that requires government — which belongs to and is paid for by the public after all — needs to be transparent in all that it does. There is no room for secrets unless specifically exempted under the law.
To me, the meeting to discuss the embarrassing failure of the Madison Metropolitan School District's response to open records requests was an embarrassment itself. Administrators tried to explain why the district has become a laggard in fulfilling openness requests, often simply denying access or stonewalling for months to release records that "shall be honored as soon as practicable and without delay.”
They revealed that the job that long ago was designated as the records custodian, the person responsible for releasing requested public records, no longer exists. Instead, the district's legal department has been taxed with the job and apparently is overwhelmed by other tasks.
That's patently unacceptable, and I'm surprised School Board members didn't demand an accounting. No governmental body can just ignore the law because it refuses to assign adequate staff to comply with it.
This sorry compliance with openness requests earned the school district the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council's annual "Nopee" award, given to those it finds are no friend of openness.
That's a sorry comment for the district in Wisconsin's state capital where open government has long been championed.
The time for excuses and delays is over. The Madison School District needs to designate a custodian of its records and start taking Wisconsin law seriously as it once did.
The Washington Post has a motto that reads, "Democracy dies in darkness." Well, so too does the public's trust in governmental bodies that keep secrets.