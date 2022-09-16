It's obviously risky to declare that Ukraine is winning the war with Russia, despite the surprising gains the beleaguered country made this week by pushing Vladimir Putin's troops out of territory Russia had taken earlier in the year.
The fortunes of war are never certain, and who knows how Putin will respond to what is another humiliating defeat for his supposed superior Russian military. It's beginning to look like its only real strength may be that it has an enormous stockpile of nuclear weapons, a strength, of course, that instills fear in much of the world.
I thought that New York Times columnist Paul Krugman hit the nail on the head this week when he jabbed right-wingers like Fox News' Tucker Carlson and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz for fawning over Putin as a tough guy.
"To be fair to Carlson and other right-wing cheerleaders for Putin, they aren’t the only people clinging to delusions of Russian success," Krugman wrote. "There’s a whole school of self-styled 'realists' who considered Ukrainian resistance to Russia futile and who, despite the failure of Putin’s initial assault, have spent the past six months calling on Ukraine to make big concessions to supposedly superior Russian power."
Many Republicans have admired Putin for a long time — even before Donald Trump took over the Republican Party. In 2014, Rudy Giuliani said of Putin, “That’s what you call a leader.” And Trump continued to praise Putin even after he invaded Ukraine, the columnist pointed out.
It’s not hard to see where the MAGA right’s admiration for Putinism comes from, Krugman continued.
"After all, Putin’s Russia is autocratic, brutal and homophobic, with a personality cult built around its ruler. What’s not to like?" he facetiously added.
He went on to remind readers of Cruz's over-the-top criticism of American military recruiting. Cruz tweeted about a video comparing scenes of a tough-looking Russian soldier with a shaved head with a U.S. Army recruiting video featuring a female corporal raised by two mothers.
“Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea,” tweeted Cruz.
"Actually, the U.S. military is sort of woke, in the sense that it is highly diverse and inclusive, encourages independent thinking and initiative on the part of junior officers and is, at the higher levels, quite intellectual," Krugman noted. "The Russian Army, on the other hand, definitely isn’t woke. Conscripts face brutal hazing. According to Mark Hertling, a former commander of U.S. forces in Europe, it’s riddled with 'mafialike' corruption and its officers are terrible."
The bottom line is that wars aren't won by looking tough. Sometimes, they're won by the courage and the brains of people and their leaders.
As Krugman concluded, "There’s growing speculation about what will happen inside Russia if the invasion of Ukraine ends in outright defeat. But you also have to wonder how the U.S. right will handle the revelation that sometimes tough guys finish last."