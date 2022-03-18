Like his buddy Donald Trump, Ron Johnson complains that the media keeps picking on him, and frankly, I am getting tired of writing about him.
But as his ads portray him as someone being treated unfairly when all he wants to do is tell the truth, it would be malfeasance not to point out how much of a reckless politician he has become and how he has used his U.S. Senate position to spread dangerous disinformation throughout the country. It's not truth he tells, but lies.
People have got to realize that this Republican bomb thrower has no place in our government. He needs to be sent home to his old plastics factory as soon as possible.
I can't overlook, for instance, the complete absurdity of Johnson jumping on an absolutely false story once again to amplify out-and-out lies. But there he was last month, parroting the false statements by former NBA star John Stockton, who insisted that more than 100 athletes around the world have dropped dead shortly after getting the COVID vaccine.
"We've heard story after story, I mean all these athletes dropping dead on the field," said our Wisconsin Republican senator. "But we're supposed to ignore that. Nothing happening here. Nothing to see. This is a travesty. This is a scandal."
The real scandal is that a sitting U.S. senator would make remarks like that without a shred of evidence. As is nearly always the case, whether it’s claiming crooked elections or demonizing COVID safety measures, there is no evidence because it's all untrue.
Those who bother to look — may I suggest simply going to Google on your computer — will find that the story about athletes dropping dead after getting vaccinated was published by the notoriously inaccurate Trump-dedicated website Gateway Pundit. Its piece, headlined "Report Shows Nearly 300 Athletes Worldwide Collapsed or Suffered Cardiac Arrests after Taking COVID Vaccine This Year — Many Died," came from an anonymous website ironically called Good Sciencing. It specializes in anti-vaccine propaganda.
After taking a closer look, Factcheck.org wrote, "More than 300 athletes — including students, professionals, amateurs and retirees — from around the world were included in the claim. We reviewed publicly available information for each of the 19 professional athletes who either came from or played in the U.S. We found no proof of a causal relationship in any of the cases between the vaccines and the injuries or deaths."
Chris Cillizza, CNN's editor at large, added:
"Take the case of baseball great Hank Aaron. Aaron died two weeks after receiving his first dose of the Moderna vaccine. But, according to the Fulton County medical examiner, Aaron, who was 86, died of natural causes.
"Another commonly-cited episode by these vaccine conspiracy theorists is the collapse of Denmark's Christian Eriksen last year during a major European soccer tournament. Immediately after the incident, social media lit up with claims that Eriksen's collapse was tied to the COVID-19 vaccine. The only problem? Eriksen hadn't been vaccinated when he collapsed. (Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the field but has since recovered.)"
"It's bad enough that anyone believes this junk," the editor commented. "That a sitting US senator not only believes it, but feels confident enough in these false reports to pass them on publicly is just awful. And deeply irresponsible."
But that's our Ron Johnson, and he wants you to keep him in Washington so he can continue telling the truth.