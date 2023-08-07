In a column last month I repeated former GOP U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney's contention that "what we’ve done in our politics is create a situation where we’re electing idiots.”
I agreed and suggested that our own U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson was just such an example, especially over his views about the climate crisis and how Wisconsin could stand to benefit as the world gets warmer.
But that was before another of our mentally challenged elected officials took center stage.
Our editorial about Derrick Van Orden, Wisconsin's new 3rd District representative, says it all. His outburst of cursing and obscenities at a bunch of high school Senate pages in the U.S. Capitol's rotunda is proof positive that this guy hasn't the smarts to represent a Wisconsin congressional district.
It's a pity, because the 3rd District, anchored by the city of La Crosse, has a long history of sending competent and thoughtful people to Washington.
His immediate predecessor, Democrat Ron Kind, was a respected and productive member of Congress, a revered La Crosse Logan High School athlete who went on to Harvard where he quarterbacked the football team before coming home to run for Congress.
Before him was Republican Steve Gunderson, who made his district proud over his willingness to cross the aisle when it mattered and worked hard to keep the wheels of government running.
We had our editorial differences with both of them, but never once doubted their dedication to the job they had been elected to do.
The question is how Van Orden was elected in the first place. There had been numerous incidents that should have told voters that this is a guy who has trouble controlling himself. There was the public display of distemper when he lashed out at a high school girl volunteering at the local library because he didn't like the books she was stacking. His temper tantrums have been common knowledge in the district.
He had the audacity to accuse the young pages of defiling the integrity of the U.S. Capitol. The kids were lying on the floor to take pictures of the rotunda's dome high above them while the Senate session droned on into the night.
That he would accuse young people serving internships for U.S. senators of defiling the Capitol's integrity while he himself only two years before was in the crowd of Donald Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 of 2021 is beyond the pale.
Yes, as Liz Cheney claims, we do elect idiots to office. Derrick Van Orden is proof of that.