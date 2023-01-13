I'm not so sure that retiring Supreme Court Justice Patience Roggensack's endorsement should make Jennifer Dorow happy.
Dorow, whose claim to fame is presiding over last year's Waukesha Christmas parade trial, is one of four candidates who hope to replace Roggensack when she steps down this summer.
If Dorow was hoping to pass herself off as a moderate in the Feb. 21 primary, Roggensack's endorsement settles that question. No Wisconsin Supreme Court justice has done more to inject partisan politics into the workings of the supposed nonpartisan court than Roggensack. For Republicans, she's been a rock star.
Roggensack has been noted for her conservatism since being elected back in 2003, and then even more so after being reelected in 2013. But with the ascendancy of the Republican-controlled Legislature and the election in 2010 of Scott Walker, and then Roggensack's election as chief justice in 2015, the court morphed into what many claim is a third branch controlled by Republicans.
All that coupled with enormous spending from the likes of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and other right-wing groups to pack the court with friendly jurists.
The New Yorker magazine, in a lengthy article in 2015, put it this way:
"(It's been) a decade-long saga that, largely through money-fueled and often nasty judicial elections, has intensified the turn of the Wisconsin Supreme Court from a congenial, moderately liberal institution into a severely divided conservative stronghold. More to the point, the elections have reduced it from one of the nation’s most respected state tribunals into a disgraceful mess."
And Roggensack has been more than willing to turn that mess into judicial victory after victory for Republican issues and causes, everything from approving intensely gerrymandered political districts to negating COVID precautions to striking down election drop boxes. The court even came within a vote of overturning Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election. Roggensack and other other justices had voted to disallow absentee ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties. Only fellow conservative Brian Hagedorn stopped them.
About the Roggensack-allied justices, we editorialized last year that they claim to be “constitutional conservatives,” but they are nothing of the sort.
"They are judicial activists who seek to legislate from the bench," the editorial added. "And, worst of all, they seek to do so not on the basis of ideology, but simply to serve the partisan purposes of Trump, Vos and other other grifters who have made the Republican Party a tool for advancing their personal ambitions."
Roggensack clearly thinks that Dorow can carry on her legacy.
Voters need to keep that in mind when choosing which two candidates deserve to advance to the April 4 spring election.