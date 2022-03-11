One of the best columns I've read recently that addresses the debate over the boundaries of free speech and Spotify podcaster Joe Rogan came from the New York Times' Thomas Friedman.
Headlined "America 2022: Where Everyone Has Rights and No One Has Responsibilities," the column made the point that, yes, Rogan has the right to free speech, but is he being responsible while exercising that right?
"As a journalist who relies on freedom of speech, I would never advocate tossing Rogan off Spotify," Friedman wrote. "But as a citizen, I sure appreciated (Neil) Young calling him out over the deeper issue: How is it that we have morphed into a country where people claim endless 'rights' while fewer and fewer believe they have any 'responsibilities?’"
He argued that the pervasive claim that “I have my rights” but “I don’t have responsibilities” is unraveling our country today. He noted that Dov Seidman, founder of the HOW Institute for Society, has lamented that we are losing what could be called our "societal immunity.”
Seidman has explained that “societal immunity is the capacity for people to come together, do hard things and look out for one another in the face of existential threats, like a pandemic, or serious challenges to the cornerstones of their political and economic systems, like the legitimacy of elections or peaceful transfer of power.”
But societal immunity “is a function of trust,” added Seidman. “When trust in institutions, leaders and each other is high, people — in a crisis — are more willing to sublimate their cherished rights and demonstrate their sense of shared responsibilities toward others, even others they disagree with on important issues and even if it means making sacrifices.”
When our trust in each other erodes, though, as is happening in America today, fewer people think they have responsibilities to the other — only rights that protect them from being told by the other what to do, Friedman wrote.
"When Rogan exercised his right to spread misinformation about vaccines, and when Spotify stood behind its biggest star, they were doing nothing illegal," Friedman explained. "They were just doing something shameful."
The Rogan podcast episode that set off the controversy with Young was an interview with Dr. Robert Malone, who has gained fame with discredited claims that completely ignored the most important statistical facts about COVID-19 that highlight our responsibilities — to our fellow citizens and, even more so, to the nurses and doctors risking their lives to take care of us in a pandemic, said Friedman.
In listening to the entire 186-minute lovefest between Rogan and Malone one would have no idea that our hospitals were overloaded with COVID cases and that on the day their conversation transpired, 7,559 people worldwide died of COVID, 1,410 of whom were in the United States, the vast majority of them unvaccinated.
Instead, “the entirety of the podcast makes it clear that Rogan and Malone are on the same team,” Friedman wrote, quoting Wired Magazine columnist Steve Levy.
“When Malone uncorks questionable allegations about disastrous vaccine effects and the global cabal of politicians and drugmakers pulling strings, Rogan responds with uh-huhs and wows,” Levy said, "There is no mention of the numerous studies that unvaccinated people are many, many times more likely to be hospitalized or die.”
Rogan has vowed to do better at counterbalancing controversial guests, Friedman noted.
"He could start by offering his listeners a 186-minute episode with intensive care nurses and doctors about what this pandemic of the unvaccinated has done to them," the columnist added.
"That would be a teaching moment, not only about COVID, but also about putting our responsibilities to one another — and especially to those who care for us — at least on a par with our right to be as dumb and selfish as we want to be," he concluded.