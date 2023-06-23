Assembly Speaker Robin Vos claimed last weekend that he is embarrassed to be a graduate of the University of Wisconsin System because of its participation in programs that promote diversity.
No, Robin, I think it's the other way around. I suspect that thousands of my fellow UW grads are embarrassed that our alma mater saw fit to grant you a degree. After four years of college, you'd think a little bit of human compassion would have rubbed off on even the most narrow-minded student at UW-Whitewater.
Well, maybe not, since Whitewater was where state Sen. Steven Nass apparently developed his hatred for UW-Madison, and it was also where Donald Trump's first chief of staff and longtime sycophant, Reince Priebus, matriculated.
Diversity programs are "probably to me the single most important issue that we are facing as a people, as a nation and as, really, humanity," Vos added in remarks last Saturday at the state Republican Party convention.
That remark generated a number of comments along the lines of, "Well, maybe that's so if you discount the climate crisis, the war in Ukraine, the danger of nuclear war, China's increasing bravado over Taiwan, the immigration problems at the border, homelessness ... "
Speaking of the Republican convention, here are a few of the resolutions the delegates passed:
- Ban critical race theory
- Train and arm teachers
- Defend and protect all human life
- Define unborn babies as legal persons from fertilization on
- Abolish the Wisconsin Elections Commission and require every county to use paper ballots only in elections
- Bar foreign countries and nationals from purchasing business, land, water rights or power grids located in the state of Wisconsin or the rest of the United States.
Leave it to the Democrats to highlight another quirky fact about the convention — the presence of numerous 2020 election deniers. The Dems provided the list that they described as a who's who of deniers:
- Donald Trump. In a video message to convention attendees, said: “I love that state. We won it the first time and we won it the second time.”
- Tom Tiffany. The state's 7th District congressman objected to certifying Joe Biden's election victory in Pennsylvania and Arizona, and added that he would have voted to overturn Wisconsin’s election results had there been a vote on the House floor. In 2023, he still refuses to admit Biden won the election.
- Derrick Van Orden. The state's 3rd District congressman attended Trump's infamous Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C., and has claimed there was a tremendous amount of voter fraud in 2020.
- Bill Feehan. The chair of the 3rd Congressional District GOP, Feehan posed as a fake Trump elector in an effort to overturn the Wisconsin election results.
- Bob Spindell. Spindell was another fake elector who later bragged about voter suppression efforts in Milwaukee’s Black and Latino communities in the 2022 election.
- Pam Travis, Kathy Kiernan and Kelly Ruh. All three were among the fake electors following the 2020 election.
All of the election deniers had specific roles at the convention.
Robin Vos isn't embarrassed by them.