Robert Reich, the longtime progressive author and educator who served as secretary of labor under Bill Clinton, has written a searing column savaging Robert "Bobby" Kennedy Jr., who wants to be the Democratic nominee for president.
"I knew Robert F. Kennedy, and you're no Robert F. Kennedy," is the column's headline.
Pointing out that Kennedy Jr. contends that COVID-19 was “targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people" and that “the people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese,” Reich writes that junior stands for the opposite of what his father did.
Reich worked for then-U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1967 just before RFK decided to run for president in '68 and wound up, like his brother the president, being assassinated at the hands of a deranged gunman.
"It was not a glamorous job. I ran the signature machine, making sure that letters to constituents were lined up properly so that the pen at the end of a long, automated arm would write out the senator’s name appropriately," Reich writes. "But I did have a chance to get to see Bobby Kennedy close up. I watched him stand up for economic and social justice. I witnessed him bringing together people of every race and ethnicity — to demand equal rights and an end to the Vietnam War."
Reich points out that Bobby's misinformation about vaccines continues to endanger public health, adding stats that show the U.S. is now in the midst of the largest measles outbreak in 25 years because not enough young people have been vaccinated.
Yet Kennedy Jr. keeps repeating the long debunked claim that the vaccine causes autism in kids, along with his insistence that the COVID vaccine has killed more people than it's saved.
What worries voices like Reich's is that Bobby is getting surprising traction in the presidential race.
"I wouldn’t inflict this bigoted conspiratorial trash on you were it not for the stunning fact that RFK Jr. is now polling in the double digits against Biden," he notes, adding that a recent CNN poll has him at 20%.
He also points out that in recent weeks a collection of tech moguls have gotten behind him, including former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Social Capital founder Chamath Palihapitiya and venture capitalist David Sacks.
And he worries that if Bobby, after being thwarted by Biden for the nomination, decided to run as a third party candidate, he could well draw voters away from Biden.
"RFK Jr.’s candidacy saddens me," he adds. "He could have done something meaningful with his life and his name. Earlier on, he showed promise as a staunch environmentalist before veering into gonzo conspiracy theories. He has correctly identified widening inequality and corporate power as threats to American democracy."
"That Robert F. Kennedy’s namesake would attract 20% of Democratic voters 55 years later is testament to the continuing power of that memory," Reich concludes but before adding that "it’s also a tragic reminder of how far America has veered from it."