Wausau dentist and gun merchant Fred Prehn is finally stepping down at the end of this week as a member of the Natural Resources Board.
It's now more than a year and a half after he should have been gone.
Instead, the appointee of former Gov. Scott Walker has been able to sustain Walker's bizarre concept of how the Department of Natural Resources ought to function even after Wisconsin voters decided it was time for Walker to go. Consequently, everything from the control of wolf hunting to the regulation of the forever chemicals known as PFAS have been subject to Prehn's deciding vote on a board that is still controlled 5-4 by Walker appointees.
But this was much more than a right-winger's decision to refuse to step down after his term expired in May of 2021. It was a cynical maneuver to thwart Gov. Tony Evers' appointees from taking control of the board, something that ought to be settled through the normal election process.
But the Republican-controlled state Senate saw this as an opportunity to play bully politics. All they needed to do was refuse to even hold hearings to confirm several of Evers' appointees. It isn't like the governor's appointments were controversial — his pick of educator and Bayfield County resident Sandra Naas to replace Prehn was widely lauded — but the GOP senators found this as an easy way to keep power despite losing an election.
And when the attorney general filed suit to make Prehn vacate his seat, the state Supreme Court's conservative majority quickly sided with the GOP Senate, sanctioning the legislators' power play.
The Prehn episode is but one example of how legislative Republicans have bent the rules to gain an unfair advantage over the governor's office, setting civil politics on its head ever since state voters gave Walker the governorship back in 2010.
The most egregious, of course, was the extreme gerrymandering of legislative districts that has allowed the GOP to barely muster a majority of statewide votes, but still elect senators and representatives in roughly two-thirds of the state.
Political fairness has never been part of the equation.
Alas, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has signaled that, well, maybe since Democrat Tony Evers has been elected governor twice, it's time to do things differently.
He told our Jessie Opoien last week he’s opting to “hit the reset button” rather than rehashing the same arguments between Evers and the Republican-led Legislature that occurred during the governor’s first term.
"It remains to be seen how long the bridge between the Assembly speaker and the governor will remain intact, but the fact that they’re having discussions in the same room indicates a change in the state’s political terrain following the November election, in which both won hard-fought electoral battles," Opoien pointed out.
That would be welcome news. No matter how you slice it, the people of Wisconsin aren't served well when one party opposes everything — no matter how beneficial to the state — simply because the other side supports it.
The proof, as the say, will come in the pudding. Nothing in the vindictive actions by this Republican-controlled Legislature in the recent past, especially by Vos and Senate's Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, offer much hope.
But it will be a new year and an opportunity to actually turn over a new leaf.
We'll see.