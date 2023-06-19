It's a shame it had to come down to this, but an advisory council has now been put together to build trust in Wisconsin's elections.
There has never been anything wrong with the state's election system throughout its entire history. Cases of voter fraud have been so scarce they barely make one-thousandth of 1% in the total tabulations. Recounts nearly always show how close the numbers are to what's been reported. Vote security has been on the top of every county and municipal clerk's list. Registration lists have historically deemed to be accurate and transparent.
Despite all this, many election officials have found it necessary to defend the safety and accuracy of the state's election system, devoting countless hours and wasting untold amounts of money to defend a system that shouldn't need defending.
So earlier this month the nonprofit formed to do that defending. Keep Our Republic announced the formation of a Wisconsin Advisory Council, including such longtime state political luminaries as Republican Tommy Thompson and Democrat Barbara Lawton, to build "trust, respect and confidence" in the Wisconsin vote. Former Republican state Sen. Kathy Bernier of Chippewa Falls will serve as the council’s director.
Bernier, it will be remembered, was one of the few state Republicans to openly criticize the Republican-ordered review of the 2020 election headed by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, although she did little to stop it.
The council's mission is to educate Wisconsin residents about the post-Election Day process of canvassing and certification of votes, including working with lawmakers and the public to "foster election education and combat misinformation."
This exercise has all been made necessary by Donald Trump's Big Lie that claimed Joe Biden's supporters rigged the election in Biden's favor, including in Wisconsin.
Rather than call out the then-president for his attempts to overthrow a legitimate U.S. presidential election, nearly all of Wisconsin's GOP politicians joined the charade. Even though recounts and audits and court reviews showed that the state vote was accurate and legitimate, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos appointed former right-wing Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to conduct a special review. It turned out to be a joke that, unfortunately, is still making the rounds.
Gableman was eventually fired from his made-up job of special election counsel, and his lawyers are still fighting efforts to obtain the bogus investigation's public records, adding to the already outlandish waste of public dollars.
Vos has already wasted more than $1 million of taxpayer money on the Gableman farce. This is the same guy who opposes giving the UW system money for scholarships for low-income students. He says they should raise the money privately instead. Just another GOP legislator who knows his priorities.
When the advisory council was announced this month, newspapers quoted Bernier proclaiming: “We must learn from concerns over past elections and remain focused on the future. Keep Our Republic will stay true to our mission — to discover, highlight and help prevent an array of extraordinary threats to American democracy.”
Well, that's a commendable goal. But one that never had to be considered when politicians — win or lose — accepted what the state's time-honored system had produced.
What a pity that a single despot, aided and abetted by a herd of cowardly sycophants, was able to besmirch the reputation decades of competence had built.