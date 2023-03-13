In this era of America's toxic politics, it seems that there are few troubles facing the country that Republicans in Congress won't blame on Joe Biden.
One of the GOP's current favorites is the opioid overdose crisis that has been exacerbated by the highly addictive drug fentanyl. Several Republican members of Congress repeatedly claim that this is all the fault of the Biden administration's "porous" border policies.
For instance, the two bombastic GOP senators from Idaho, Mike Crapo and James Risch, insist that Biden's so-called "catch and release" program "gives drug cartels easy access to distribute deadly drugs, traffic unsuspecting victims, and leave a wake of violence in our neighborhoods."
Not only are the cartels smuggling fentanyl across these insecure borders, but their own state of Idaho is suffering because of it, they said in a joint press release, adding that the Idaho state police report big increases in drug crimes, most of which involve the dreaded drug.
Not to be outdone, Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty claims, "this is a war that’s being waged on the youth of America — by the Chinese Communist Party working in concert with the drug cartels in Mexico, and you know who’s been the biggest player in this game is our President Joe Biden.”
Even our newly elected Republican representative from the Third District, Derrick Van Orden, journeyed to the border the other day to see if he could find fentanyl or something.
But the far-from-liberal Cato Institute, a creation of the infamous Koch family, has found differently.
"Less than 1% is smuggled north by individual migrants," it reported after an extensive study of the alarming increase in overdose deaths. "Most of it is tucked into elaborate hiding places inside the roughly 80 million cars and trucks that cross the border legally every year at checkpoints, with U.S. citizens doing much of the smuggling.
"Only about 1% of cars and 6% of trucks are searched, because of volume and manpower constraints."
The magazine The Week, in a piece entitled "The fentanyl scourge," explained that once the synthetic drug gets past the border, U.S. drug dealers often mix fentanyl with other drugs such as heroin and cocaine, whose highs it intensifies. Sometimes fentanyl is sold as itself, including in "rainbow fentanyl" tablets made to look like candy and marketed to teens.
"Officials were slow to recognize the threat, but from 2017 to 2022, the amount of fentanyl seized by border officials jumped ninefold," the magazine reported. But the 16,200 pounds intercepted last year is likely only 5% to 10% of the total that makes it across.
Surely, the country has a terrible drug problem.
"Deaths involving synthetic opioids other than methadone (primarily fentanyl) continued to rise with 70,601 overdose deaths reported in 2021," according to National Institutes of Health.
Few areas in the U.S. are exempt, including right here in our home state.
But it's counterproductive to blame the crisis on immigrants illegally entering the country and the Biden administration's policies to address that problem when, in fact, it's scrutiny of the legal border crossings that need to be strengthened.
That, however, doesn't play as well politically when you can take advantage of the angst over illegal immigrants by just blaming it all on Joe Biden.