I'm beginning to wonder if the Burlington Liars Club can hold a candle to the raft of untruths that are being tossed around like tennis balls this election season.
One of the most hilarious is GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels' claims that Gov. Tony Evers has paroled nearly 1,000 convicted felons in his first term in office while his predecessor Scott Walker released "zero" in all his eight years.
Tim Michels, and apparently the people in charge of his campaign, don't know what they're talking about.
Governors can't "parole" criminals. That's up to state law, the judges who sentenced them and a parole commission that makes a decision on whether they are no longer a threat to society. The truth is that in Walkers' first term in office, roughly as many inmates were granted paroles as in Evers' four years. Same during the Tommy Thompson and Jim Doyle administrations.
What Michels is doing — perhaps on purpose — is confusing the granting of pardons with paroles. Yes, the proudly Christian Walker didn't grant one pardon during his eight years in office, refusing to give even the most deserving people who made one mistake in their lives a second chance.
People who are granted pardons have already served their sentences and, under Evers' guidelines, have led exemplary and productive lives since.
Readers may remember the sorry case of Eric Pizer, the Iraq War vet I wrote about who aspired to be a cop after returning to civilian life. Home on leave he wound up in the middle of a fight, and an overzealous Grant County assistant DA charged him with a felony for breaking the nose of one of the participants, effectively ending his chance to become a police officer.
Everyone from the Veterans of Foreign Wars to the clergy asked Walker to issue Pizer a pardon, but he dug in his heels, as he did with all those others who wanted to pursue their life's dreams. Maybe that's the kind of stubborn and unforgiving governor Michels wants to be be, but let's hope he quits lying that a pardon is somehow a parole.
But if you can confuse voters and suggest that pardons are putting dangerous criminals on the streets, somehow that's deemed to be fair campaigning these days.
Then we have our buddy, the shameless U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who puts the late infamous Joe McCarthy to shame in fabricating the facts.
The fact-checking service PolitiFact has debunked the hundreds of ads claiming that his opponent, Democrat Mandela Barnes, had advocated defunding the police and abolishing ICE, the immigration enforcement agency.
Yes, during the past several years Barnes has called for reforms in law enforcement and the treatment of immigrants, which is hardly the equivalent of abolishing them. But again, why abide by facts when telling a lie will help confuse the debate?
Johnson has lied about the 2020 election. He's told fibs about his role in attempting to overturn the presidential vote on Jan. 6. He's suggested that no one was really in danger during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He's claimed that Listerine is effective against COVID.
So it goes. Lot of entries for the year's Liars Club competition.