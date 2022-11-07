The editorial board representing the 11 daily Wisconsin newspapers now owned by the Gannett chain was pretty blunt last week when it announced its endorsements for Wisconsin governor and U.S. senator.
"Democracy is on the ballot on Nov. 8th," it declared. "And we believe that means a vote for Democrats Mandela Barnes for U.S. Senate and Tony Evers for governor."
The papers, ranging from the Green Bay Press-Gazette to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, from the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune to the Fond du Lac Reporter, have historically had an imbalance between conservative and liberal voices. Indeed, decades ago Cap Times founder William T. Evjue's often lumped them together as the "one party press" for their unyielding support of Republican candidates for statewide office. Only the former Milwaukee Journal would often side with progressive Democrats while the old Sentinel never met a right-wing Republican it didn't like.
Times, of course, have changed dramatically, especially in the newspaper business. The 11 Gannett-owned Wisconsin newspapers seldom write editorials anymore, preferring to publish guest columns and letters to the editor in their place. So it was somewhat remarkable that all those different papers felt it important to come together to issue a full-throated endorsement of two Democrats.
Like they do to many, Tim Michels and Ron Johnson scare the bejeepers out of them.
Both candidates, the papers declared, "continue to cast doubt on the 2020 election, and both have fudged on whether they will accept the outcome of the 2022 vote." They seem to be saying they will accept the vote if they win, but not sure what they will claim if they lose.
That alone is a nonstarter for their editorial board.
"A commitment to basic democratic principles is a threshold neither passes, and their willingness to cavalierly ignore longtime norms of democracy is dangerous," the editorial pointed out.
Like many, they quoted lifetime Republican Liz Cheney who, the editorial said, has stood bravely against her party as it bowed to the whims of former President Donald Trump. As Cheney said in an interview with NBC's Chuck Todd:
"No one of any party should be voting for people who are election deniers. (Election deniers) are telling you they'll only certify an election they agree with. ... There's not much graver threat to the democracy that you can imagine than that."
The papers' editorial went on to list the many differences between Democrats Evers and Barnes and Republicans Michels and Johnson, but was especially critical of Johnson's misleading and often outright bogus claims about Barnes, including assertions that he supports criminals and wants to defund the police.
"Crime is a local issue handled by mayors, city councils and police departments — not senators," the editorial noted. "Its emergence in the Senate race this fall is simple fear-mongering on the part of Republicans, who are hoping to scare voters that the Black man running for Senate is too 'different' and too 'dangerous' to serve — actual words used in commercials supporting Johnson.
"One of the ads even intentionally darkened Barnes’ skin. The ads are racist and disgraceful," it declared.
In many of our own editorials and columns, we've pointed out many of the same problems with the Johnson and Michels campaigns and the dangers they both represent if they win Tuesday.
Johnson's seat could be pivotal in deciding who controls the U.S. Senate. Should Republicans gain a majority they've already signaled, for starters, their intention to revamp Social Security and Medicare, one of Johnson's major goals. He's already gone on record wanting to change the way the two landmark programs for the elderly are funded. This after calling Social Security, to which Americans have contributed from their paychecks, a "Ponzi scheme."
Michels continually buys into the lies about the 2020 election and has said he will sign the many bills passed by the Republican Legislature and vetoed by Tony Evers to make major changes in Wisconsin's voting procedures.
They are both captives of Donald Trump's new Republican Party and deserve to be defeated in tomorrow's election.