One of my favorite progressives, Texas gadfly Jim Hightower, devoted his most recent Hightower Lowdown to exposing the monopolistic power of the nation's meat industry, which he likened to big oil for its grip on American consumers.
Not only have four giant meatpacking conglomerates locked up 85% of beef sales in this country, they also have a chokehold on the farmers who produce everything from beef to chicken.
"The media and politicians have rightly been bemoaning the painful inflationary surges in the price of eggs, milk, meat, veggies and other foodstuffs," he writes. "Yet, little attention has been given to the curious fact that those who actually produce our food are mired in a disastrous, multi-year decline in the money they're paid for their commodities."
But, he adds, it's pretty simple. The high food prices are set by concentrated corporate power and are painfully squeezing our household budgets. But for small family farmers and ranchers, corporate price fixing is a "ravenous two-headed monster chomping away at their income."
"Thus, we have the ridiculous anomaly of consumers needing a bank loan to buy a steak dinner, while cattle raisers are losing money on the beef they produce," he writes.
Like it has been for big oil, inflation has been very good to corporate conglomerates. The Brazilian meatpacker JBS reported increasing its profits to $4.4 billion in 2022, 70% over the previous year. Tyson raked in $4.1 billion, a 91% increase, while Cargill netted $4.9 billion, 60% over last year.
"Market concentration is where today's 'State-of-the-Plate' inflation is coming from," Hightower claims, adding that it's all against American law if someone should just enforce it.
But presidential administrations of both parties have been lax in enforcing the country's antitrust laws, approving merger after merger and then failing to act when the mergers result in predatory monetary practices. That, of course, is what antitrust laws were designed to do when they were enacted by the Teddy Roosevelt White House that took on the railroads, banks, big steel and others during the early part of the 20th century.
Yes, politicians of all stripes heed the argument that government should stay out of business regulation and let the "free market" prevail.
"But, hello, — the free market has long been hog-tied, shot and drowned by agribusiness middlemen," Hightower comments.
It's time, he adds, that Americans start making some noise if they want to change things.
Hightower never misses a chance to add a little levity to his otherwise serious dissertations.
"'You can make a small fortune in agriculture,' a Georgia farmers drawled on my radio talk show in 2000," he writes. "But the big problem is you have to start with a large fortune."