Cleaning off the desk the week before Thanksgiving:
No, I'm not going soft on Donald Trump, but I'm sending kudos his way this week.
He's been a master name-caller during his years in the public spotlight. Who can forget how he savaged his opponents for the 2016 Republican nomination: "Lyin' Ted" Cruz, "Little Marco" Rubio, for instance? Or his child-like rantings at "Crooked Hillary" Clinton or his calling Sen. Elizabeth Warren "Pocahontas."
But he came up with a winner last week when outraged by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' apparent candidacy for the GOP's 2024 nomination. He nicknamed him "Ron DeSanctimonious."
What a perfect description of a politician who's even more sanctimonious than Donald himself, if that's possible.
__________
Speaking of kudos, how about a big shoutout to the hundreds of Wisconsin election workers who under trying circumstances conducted a picture-perfect election last week.
Those workers are our neighbors and co-workers who volunteer to put in a grueling day of helping their fellow citizens to exercise their sacred right to vote and then counting and sorting all those ballots, all the while ensuring that the process is honest and fair.
I was reminded of the letters I got from veteran poll workers after the 2020 election who were mortified by being accused of conducting a fraudulent election after all they had done over the years to assure everything was open and above board.
Because of the many threats before last week's election, some poll workers were asked if they wanted to receive "active shooter" training just in case. Fortunately, there were few problems nationwide, but you have to admire the courage and dedication exhibited by these poll workers to serve their country.
__________
On the other hand, what was all that ballyhoo over the city of Milwaukee's efforts to turn out the vote on election day? Seems to me that getting people to vote is the proper thing to do by any governmental entity.
But the Wisconsin Republican Party smelled a rat in a get-out-the-vote drive that was endorsed by Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, implying that it was aimed at getting more Democrats to vote. So they filed suit to demand any evidence of communication between the Mayor's Office and private vote campaign. A judge dismissed it.
Perhaps instead of accusing Democrats of urging their supporters to vote, the Republicans would be better off conducting their own campaign to get their people to the polls.
__________
And my neighbor Lee Nelson directed an email my way after last week's election commenting that Ron Johnson appears to be gloating that he just played Wisconsin voters for suckers.
Lee noted that Johnson blamed the "corporate media" for the delay in calling his race until the next morning and blamed the press in Wisconsin for making the race close because they were all aligned against him, as was the state's "education system." All this after his ads painted Mandela Barnes as a "dangerous" and "different" Black man.
The guy never gives up stretching the truth, he added.