I watched the special program on ABC earlier this month in which the network's news anchor, David Muir, interviewed former Vice President Mike Pence for an hour.
It was a remarkable show, not that it revealed much new about Pence's four years with Donald Trump and his escape from the mob on Jan. 6, but it provided a look at how much of an empty shell he is.
Yes, he was a bit miffed by Trump's insurrectionists storming the U.S. Capitol shouting "hang Mike Pence" and blamed the president's words for inciting them and endangering him and his family. But he couldn't bring himself to say whether Trump should run for president again, or even if he'd support him if he did. Like all too many in today's Republican Party, Pence is afraid to openly split with this national goofball, worrying that Trump's base will make him pay a political price for it.
The occasion for Muir's interview was the publication of the former Indiana governor's new book "So Help Me God" in which the longtime gay-bashing cultural warrior doubles down on his devotion to Jesus Christ.
When asked by Muir what he said to Trump the first time they talked after the insurrection, he said he told the president to bring Jesus into his life, just as he had.
"I told him he should turn to Jesus right now, believing in my heart that he could find the same comfort I was finding," said Pence.
Muir followed up, asking what Trump said. He didn't say anything, Pence answered.
On ABC the next night, late show host Jimmy Kimmel was incredulous.
"Come on! Can you imagine? Telling Donald Trump, ‘You should turn to Jesus?’ Even Jesus is like, ‘Don’t tell him to turn to me. I want no part of this!’" mocked Kimmel.
He also played satirical comments from Pence, joking with viewers that this fake quote was from Pence’s book: "I cried that night (January 6), forsaken by the man I had surrendered my testicles to only four short years ago."
In a New York Times review of Pence's book, Jennifer Szalai describes Pence as a contortionist trying to explain himself and his fealty to Trump, which was total until Jan. 6, when he refused to do Trump's bidding and unconstitutionally overturn the 2020 presidential election.
"As much as Mike Pence likes to project an air of beatific calm ... the former vice president writes that even he has his breaking point: 'They never gave any thought to the anxiety they were causing the American people, the damage they were doing to our institutions and the credibility of our elections.'
"The 'they' in this instance aren’t the right-wing rioters who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, erecting a gallows and chanting "Hang Mike Pence." Pence is referring here to 'the collusion crowd,' which kept talking about Russian interference in the 2016 election — liberals like the MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow.
"It’s a nifty bit of whataboutism from Pence, who tries his hardest in this memoir to have it all ways at once. Even when he does castigate the Trump supporters who called for his head, he repeatedly describes Trump as 'my friend.' This fondness for someone who egged on the mob that threatened to kill him is an especially degrading form of self-abasement that’s embarrassing to watch," she writes.
But we've long been aware of how much of an empty suit Mike Pence is. Hopefully, this latest spurt of publicity and the self-aggrandizing book he's written won't get him anywhere near the presidential nomination in 2024.