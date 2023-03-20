Just like Jimmy the groundhog, Paul Ryan emerged from his den last month to tell us how irresponsible it was for Joe Biden to insist that Social Security and Medicare need to be exempt from any budget cuts.
And for good measure he lumped Donald Trump in the irresponsible category, too, because Trump also insists the two federal programs be left alone.
Although congressional Republicans vehemently deny that they have Social Security and Medicare in their sights, Republican Ryan had long advocated for changes when he was in Congress representing Wisconsin's First District.
He had the Wall Street wolves salivating when he came up with a plan in the mid-2000s that would allow individuals to invest a third of their Social Security payroll tax funds in privately owned accounts. Later, while running for vice president with the GOP's Mitt Romney back in 2012, he touted a Medicare "reform" that he claimed would "save" the program well into the future. He would convert it to a "block grant" program that would establish individual accounts for senior citizens on Medicare.
But he assured elderly Americans that election year that anyone that was then over 55 wouldn't see any changes by the time they turned 65. In other words, Katie bar the door after that.
He also proposed to slow the Social Security benefit growth rate for wealthier seniors — not a bad idea — but also to gradually increase the retirement age from 67 in 2026 to 70 in 2098 — a bad idea, especially for workers in physically demanding jobs.
He doubled down on those proposals when he became speaker of the House in 2015. He continued to press for the privatization of Social Security and Medicare even after engineering Donald Trump's massive tax cuts through the House in 2017, all the while proposing to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
His actions led Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman, a columnist for the New York Times, to call Ryan a snake oil salesman. Krugman insisted that Ryan's so-called "A Better Way" plan would actually increase the national debt, not reduce it.
What's frustrating is that neither Paul Ryan nor any of the other Republicans are willing to explore a solution that has been staring them in the face for decades.
Rather than cap the collection of the 6.2% payroll tax that goes to Social Security at $160,000, extend the tax to all incomes. According to several senators who have introduced a bill do just that, the added revenue would not only extend Social Security's solvency for 75 years but would provide enough to add $2,400 a year to seniors' benefit checks.
Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders has pitched Joe Biden on that idea, further differentiating the Democrats efforts to save the programs with the GOP's attempts to chisel away at them.
“It is not enough to point out the reactionary, anti-worker vision of the Republican Party. We have to present a positive, pro-worker alternative,” Sanders said after his meeting with the president. “The truth is that Social Security does have a solvency problem, and we have got to address that.”
Paul Ryan, who is touting his new book "American Renewal, a conservative plan to save the country's finances," did one one good thing for his party earlier this month by making it clear that the GOP has to ditch Donald Trump.
If Ryan's party is wise, it will also dump the plans to cut Social Security and Medicare.