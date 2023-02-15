In a perverse sort of way, the reaction from some quarters to Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz's comments that revealed her feelings about gerrymandered legislative districts and a woman's right to an abortion reminded me of police Capt. Renault, played by Claude Rains' in the great movie "Casablanca."
"I'm shocked! Shocked to find out that gambling is going on here," Renault proclaimed after months of being paid to look the other way at Rick's Café.
Self-described "judicial conservative" Daniel Kelly and fellow conservative candidate Jennifer Dorow claim to be shocked by Protasiewicz's comments at a recent forum. Both Protasiewicz, a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge, and candidate Everett Mitchell, a Dane County judge, were critical of the high court's ruling sanctioning the extreme Republican gerrymander that gives the GOP control of the Legislature. And they made it clear they believe in a woman's right to choose.
Protasiewicz was particularly frank in her remarks, leading Kelly to accuse her of being a liberal activist who would legislate from the bench. Kelly's supporters suggested that she had violated the lawyers' ethics code by signaling how she'd rule on those cases. One of his backers has filed a complaint with the State Bar.
That contention is nothing but a canard, as some law experts pointed out. Protasiewicz was open about her personal beliefs, but she did not take a position on a specific case that might find its way to the high court.
But as I've written in this space many times over the years, court candidates should quit hiding behind so-called ethics codes, pretending that they're legal eunuchs so they can hoodwink voters into believing they are above having personal opinions. They want us to believe they will only serve as umpires in court cases, as U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts once famously said.
No one should know this better than Kelly, a Scott Walker appointee who helped cement a right-wing slant to what was once a proudly nonpartisan branch of state government. Kelly got knocked off by current Justice Jill Karofsky when in 2020 he had to face the voters to retain his seat. Even the free-spending business lobby Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce couldn't save him.
In his quest for a comeback, Kelly decries Protasiewicz and Mitchell for their "activist" views, but no one has been more activist than he has over the years. He has spoken out against gay marriage and suggested that pro-choice organizations are seeking to preserve "sexual libertinism."
And while he castigates his opponents for broadcasting their personal views on abortion, there's no mistaking where he stands, even if he won't say it in so many words.
Pro-Life Wisconsin and the anti-choice Family Council Action Committee have jumped in with both feet with endorsements (Pro-Life has also dually endorsed Dorow in the Feb. 21 primary). So why not just come out and say you would vote to uphold the 1849 anti-abortion law if and when it comes before the court?
And why won't Kelly say that he's OK with Wisconsin's gerrymandered legislative and congressional districts, since he represented the Legislature's Republicans when they were first drawn following the 2010 elections?
Besides, one of the most extreme pro-gerrymandering justices, Rebecca Bradley, badly wants Kelly returned to the court, where he sided with her on most right-wing decisions. She has offered him a full-throated endorsement, even criticizing right-wing Milwaukee radio talk show host Mark Belling for favoring conservative Dorow. Belling wrote a blistering column in the Waukesha Freeman declaring that Kelly is as washed up as Donald Trump.
“Mr. Belling is doing the very thing he (wrongly) accuses Justice Kelly of doing: sliming the only proven constitutional conservative in this race, thereby ‘paving the way’ for the progressive candidate to win the general election,” Bradley wrote in a rebuttal.
You have to wonder where the judicial ethics are when a justice brazenly weighs into a judicial race with a political agenda.
But then again, open hostility to anything that tries to check the right-wing juggernaut gripping Wisconsin government these days has been a hallmark of this court's conservative majority.
Yes, we're shocked! Shocked that there's partisanship going on here.