There are dozens of reasons Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is regularly "honored" by the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council for being no friend of openness in government.
He and former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman shared the "nopee" honors this year, although neither is likely to show up at the annual dinner later this month where those who have demonstrated a commitment to open government are recognized.
Those on the taxpayers' dole who act like they belong to a private club, above and beyond the public's scrutiny, would rather lurk in the weeds.
The magisterial Vos has regularly thumbed his nose at the state's law, passed 40 year ago, that declares “a representative government is dependent on an informed electorate,” and all persons are entitled to the most information possible regarding the affairs of government and the actions of public officers and employees, and that only in the most exceptional cases may access be denied.
But Vos, former Gov. Scott Walker and their allies in the Legislature made their intentions clear a decade ago when they sneaked a secrecy clause into the state budget and got caught red-handed. After a public outcry, they quickly backed down.
That, however, hasn't deterred the Assembly speaker from his cavalier approach to open government in the years since.
His latest dismissal of records requests — this one asking for the records of the Vos-directed Gableman "review" of the 2020 Wisconsin election — has landed him in hot water, as it should.
Five months have passed since a Dane County judge ordered Vos to produce the records — emails and other documents — to the watchdog group American Oversight, which wants to know Vos' instructions to Gableman, details on how Gableman is spending $680,000 of taxpayer money, and other pertinent information that the public deserves to know.
So Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Wednesday afternoon declared she had had enough. She found that since Vos and the Assembly, "after hearing and notice, have chosen to willfully violate a court order and are held in contempt.”
Vos' reaction was quintessential. He declared he didn't place much stock in the contempt ruling because it was made by a "liberal" judge.
That adds new meaning to the rule of law that has historically guided our government and is yet another attack on democracy by the reactionaries who control Wisconsin's Legislature. Is Judge Bailey-Rihn a liberal because she presides over a Dane County court and therefore isn't legitimate?
Does this mean that we can dismiss rulings by conservative judges if we don't like them? How about that Waukesha County judge who ruled that Wisconsin's ballot boxes for voting are illegal? Perhaps he can be ignored because he's obviously a rocked-ribbed conservative. Or what about the state Supreme Court?
Vos walks on dangerous ground, especially with his cavalier attitude that he doesn't have to abide by a state law that has helped bolster open and clean government in Wisconsin.
Those who tell the public to never mind are despicable politicians, and Robin Vos is at the head of the list.