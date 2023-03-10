For those of you who weren't around when Bill Stokes was in his journalistic heyday, let me just let you know that he was one of the best newspaper writers and storytellers to have ever graced these parts.
I say that even though he sharpened his skills while working for the Wisconsin State Journal back in the days when Bill Evjue's Capital Times crew didn't like those morning paper guys very much.
Can't say that any of us staffers were unhappy when after about six years of stellar outdoor writing and human interest columnizing, Stokes was hired by the old Milwaukee Journal, then the biggest newspaper in the state with a Sunday circulation approaching a half-million readers. But I have to say a lot of us missed him at the happy hours newspaper folks frequented after work. Stokes was the wittiest guy in the crowd and always one of the most fun.
He quickly became a star in Milwaukee, too, in 1972 winning the national Ernie Pyle memorial award for human interest writing, named after the legendary World War II correspondent. Soon the even larger Chicago Tribune hired him away to explore the city and travel the state and write about what he saw.
He retired from the Trib in 1994, but in the nearly 30 years since he's stayed active and is still pounding away at the keyboard. Years ago he built a house on a hill near Mazomanie, but he and his wife Phyllis now live on Madison's west side, where he routinely pounds out a daily blog on his Facebook page called "Kickass, the Doorstop Dog," with comments on virtually anything.
He's written five books during his career, including most recently his only novel, "Margaret's War," about a small Midwestern town that was selected to be the site of a German POW camp during the height of World War II and all the accompanying intrigue.
Now at age 91, he's published his sixth book, in which he comments on and runs excerpts from many of his favorite columns through his 35 years in newspapering.
The book is Bill Stokes at his most playful self, including his selection of its title, "Treeson," an apology to all the trees that were felled for the thousands of columns he wrote during all those years.
It begins with some of the first news stories he wrote for the Stevens Point Journal, which had hired him out of the University of Wisconsin and where he worked before being nabbed by the State Journal.
The columns run from the downright serious to the hilarious. They include a recounting of his fishing excursion with then-President Jimmy Carter, who along with the first lady, Rosalynn, took a trip down the Mississippi on the Delta Queen. Bill was picked to be one of three pool reporters on the trip.
There's the one of the weekend "affair" he had with Liz Taylor on her visit to Wisconsin, the day he spent with the Charmin toilet paper icon Mr. Whipple, the times he played Santa Claus, and numerous accounts hunting of in and exploring the state's natural treasures.
Animals played a key part in many of his best columns, and his columns "analyzing" everyone from sports fans to politicians were among the funniest.
I highly recommend getting Stokes' book. It's not only a fun read but will bring back memories of the great times gone by that he so expertly recaptured.
It can be bought on Amazon or you can contact Bill by emailing him at billstokes31@gmail.com. He'll gladly make sure you get a copy.