Just how ludicrous the stranglehold that Donald Trump right-wingers have over the Republican Party was on display recently when a bill to name a federal courthouse after the first Black man to serve on the Florida Supreme Court was abruptly killed in the House.
It was a surprising development because the bill was expected to be one of those rare pieces of legislation to sail through with with none of the usual political rancor.
The legislation to honor Justice Joseph Hatchett, after all, was sponsored by Florida's two Republican senators and backed unanimously by its 27 House members and was set to pass the House and become law with broad bipartisan support.
That was until Georgia Trump partisan Andrew Clyde, the same representative who described the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol "a normal tourist visit," decided to get involved.
According to an account in the New York Times, "With little notice and nothing more than a 23-year-old news clipping, a right-wing, first-term congressman mounted an 11th-hour effort on the House floor to persuade his colleagues that Judge Hatchett, who broke barriers as the first Black judge to be appointed to a federal appeals court in the Deep South, was undeserving of being honored."
And in today's illogical political atmosphere, he succeeded.
Clyde, a deacon at his Baptist church in Duval County, Georgia, was miffed that Justice Hackett had voted against student-led school prayer in a 1999 decision and, therefore, was not fit to be honored.
“I don’t agree with that. That’s it. I just let the Republicans know that information on the House floor. I have no idea if they knew that or not,” Clyde declared when questioned later.
The Florida Republicans who had sponsored the bill to name the courthouse for Hackett wouldn't reveal why they suddenly decided to withdraw their support and pull the legislation from the floor. But reporters were able to trace the sudden change of heart to Clyde's protests.
In addition to calling the Jan. 6 insurrection a “normal tourist visit,” Clyde voted against a resolution to give the Congressional Gold Medal to police officers who responded that day. He also opposed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act, which made lynching a federal hate crime and explicitly outlawed an act that was symbolic of the country’s history of racial violence. Clyde also voted against recognizing Juneteenth as a federal holiday.
So it's perhaps not surprising that he would find an excuse to deep-six a bill that would have recognized the first Black Supreme Court justice in a state south of the Mason-Dixon line.
What's also no longer surprising is that Republicans in the House would yield to the wishes of a right-wing bigot.