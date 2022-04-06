My colleague John Nichols notes in his latest book, "Coronavirus Criminals and Pandemic Profiteers," that much of corporate America has a long track record of taking advantage of crises to maximize profits.
He quotes Naomi Klein, the author of "The Shock Doctrine: The Rise of Disaster Capitalism," to underscore his point that "after a shocking event — a war, coup, terrorist attack, market crash or natural disaster — the corporations and their political champions exploit the public's disorientation, suspend democracy and push through radical free-market policies," often at the expense of the poor and middle class.
Nichols' book is centered on the politicians who unnecessarily caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans with their politically motivated and cavalier disregard for public health, and the pharmaceutical giants — Pfizer in particular — that enriched their executives and stockholders by manipulating and controlling the COVID vaccines, most of which were financed with American taxpayer dollars.
Now, as the Russia-Ukraine drama grips the world, we're watching yet another master of crisis opportunism rake in record profits — the oil industry.
I found a recent Facebook posting — undoubtedly a bit simplistic, but nevertheless thought-provoking — in which a group of people were debating the meteoric rise in gas prices just as Russia invaded Ukraine.
A comment by a Facebook "friend" named Thomas Jesberg pointed out that before the invasion, the CEO of the American Petroleum Institute insisted that big oil would not take advantage of a Russian invasion.
Yet, as soon as Putin's troops crossed into Ukraine, the price of gas skyrocketed.
"It should be pointed out that it takes week for a barrel of oil to go from the well to the gas pump," the posting said. "So the gas you buy today at nearly $4 a gallon was bought at the price of oil weeks ago. That increase is all profit."
Others also pointed out that the hundreds of thousands of gallons of gasoline in underground tanks at filling stations around the country were also bought at the earlier prices, but immediately sold at the ballooning price.
"If anyone has noticed, there is no actual shortage of gas at the moment, but we are paying prices as if there were," the comments continued. "The reality is that no one has any idea if there will be shortages to justify the kinds of price hikes. And, as always, when the price of oil goes down, no matter how fast, the drop in gas prices lags significantly behind the drop in oil prices."
Consequently, the oil giants, once spooked by the emergence of alternative energy sources, has gained a second wind and is now reporting profits not seen in years.
During a recent House hearing on what's causing the rapid increase in the nation's inflation rate, witness after witness pointed out that investors are pushing companies — not just oil corporations — to raise prices so they don’t leave any profits on the table.
But witnesses also pointed their fingers at another factor that is a major contributor in making it easy to raise prices. It stems from our decades-long failure to enforce the nation's anti-trust laws. As a result, mega-corporations don’t face enough competition so they are free to hike prices without facing consumer backlash.
In another congressional hearing, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren asked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, “If you’re a corporation that has eaten up most of the competition and cornered the market, is it easier for you to raise prices on your customers and maximize your profits because you don’t have to worry about losing your business?”
Answered Powell: “In principle, if you don’t have competition and you’re a monopolist, yes, you can raise your prices.”
As an example, we've gone to Arizona to enjoy spring baseball training for the past 35 years. In years gone by we had dozens of choices on getting a rental car, all feisty competing companies, which made them keep prices low to attract customers. Remember the old ads where Avis admitted being No. 2 to Hertz, and consequently they tried harder?
That was before the bigs bought up the smalls, a phenomenon that after deregulation spread throughout America, from the airlines to the big retailers. When you have little, if any competition, it's easy to use excuses to raise prices. And if there's no pushback against the monopolies, it's even easier.
Most assuredly, there are several unusual circumstances that are causing inflation, the pandemic being the major cause of tangled supply chains, a scarcity of computer chips, a lack of workers.
But it's exacerbated by one glaring reality: Corporations are raising prices not because they need to to stay alive, but because they can.