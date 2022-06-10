Once again this week, the three State Supreme Court justices most beholden to the state's big business lobby brandished their true colors.
Those justices — Annette Ziegler, Rebecca Bradley and Patience Roggensack — were willing to tarnish Wisconsin's venerated open records law to accommodate Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, which just happens to have been the major contributor to their elections.
The fourth conservative on the seven-member court, Brian Hagedorn, had the guts to stand up to the state's most powerful corporate lobby in favor of upholding Wisconsin's long-standing reputation for open government.
Hagedorn joined Justices Anne Walsh Bradley, Jill Karofsky and Rebecca Dallet in declaring that the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and other media outlets were entitled to records compiled by the state Department of Health Services on the number of COVID infections in businesses and stores frequented by the public.
The newspaper filed the records request nearly two years ago after meatpacking workers and nursing home residents told reporters that employers had left them in the dark about outbreaks at their facilities, putting them and their families at risk.
WMC and other business groups filed suit to block the release, claiming that to do so would violate patient health care records statutes, harm the reputations of member businesses and violate employees' privacy rights. It further insisted that it had a right to block the release because its members were the subject of the request.
But Dallet, who wrote the majority opinion, said "WMC's position would undo the legislature's choice to preclude pre-release judicial review in most circumstances."
Interestingly, the three dissenting justices claimed that to allow the release of the records constituted an “egregious error” because it could allow personal medical information to be released. It "closes the courthouse doors to anyone who may wish to challenge the release of personal medical information,” wrote Ziegler, the author of the dissent.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Editor George Stanley called Ziegler's dissent "a red herring."
And Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, said, "The decision does not open the door to the release of detailed medical information on individuals, as the dissenting opinion alleges. It merely affirms that statistical information gathered by the state about outbreaks at businesses is public information.
"The minority opinion seems designed to stir up unfounded fears about the disclosure of personal medical information," Lueders added. "In fact, all that is being released is the names of businesses and the number of confirmed infections gathered as part of the state’s response to a public health crisis. To try to frighten people into believing that their most personal medical information is now open for all to see seems irresponsible."
No, it's more than "seems" irresponsible; it is irresponsible, and it underscores just how far these conflicted justices will once again go to protect their supporters.