Today's Memorial Day, the day we as a nation set aside to remember and revere the tens of thousands of Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
Ever since I was a kid — it was called Decoration Day back then — it has been a somewhat sad day. Families then and still today gather in cemeteries to decorate the graves of loved ones who gave their lives. Veterans' groups hold ceremonies and deliver speeches on the day's meaning.
But, there's still some joy — parades to not only pay homage, but to delight the kids, community dinners, picnics and fun fests to celebrate the coming summer.
Once again, though, there will be no way for all too many families to find a reason for celebration. Those 21 families in Uvalde, Texas, are experiencing the agonizing heartbreak that families who lost loved ones in our wars faced. They, too, will arrange funerals, place flowers on graves and agonize over what might have been for the lives now taken.
In a way, the kids in Uvalde, the people in Buffalo, the subway riders in New York and the victims in 61 mass shootings during the past 12 months have been lost in a much different war, one that enables armed Americans to wreak havoc on the innocent. Sadly, those armed Americans are using weapons in this war similar to the ones used by and against the U.S. soldiers we're remembering today.
"Why are we willing to live with this carnage?," President Joe Biden asked after the horrific Texas massacre last week.
That's a question that members of Congress and politicians in state houses across the country should be answering.
"When we passed the assault weapons ban, mass shootings went down. When the law expired, mass shootings tripled. The idea that an 18-year-old kid can walk into a gun store and buy two assault weapons is just wrong. What in God’s name do you need an assault weapon for except to kill someone? Deer aren’t running through the forest with Kevlar vests on, for God’s sake. It’s just sick," the president added.
It is just sick.
And today, Memorial Day, we need to also remember the innocent who also paid the ultimate price for a country that can't deal with the war in its midst.