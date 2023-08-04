My favorite gadfly, former elected Texas agriculture commissioner and longtime progressive agitator Jim Hightower, hit it on the head once again in a commentary on the budget deal between Kevin McCarthy's House Republicans and President Joe Biden, which was credited with avoiding a government shutdown.
Hightower, who has often appeared at our Fighting BobFests over the years, wasn't impressed. He was miffed that Biden had caved in to McCarthy and gave up trying to require the rich to fork over at the very least their fair share of taxes to help programs for the average American — Social Security, Medicare, for instance — and help lower the national debt.
Biden has always maintained that a modest tax hike on the richest Americans and closing loopholes to stop them from escaping the taxes they do owe would go a long way to shore up programs for the elderly and help chip away at the national debt.
On the other hand, he wrote, "Republicans were pushing hard to 'fix' the government's financing crunch by imposing vindictive new work requirements that would cut off benefits for older, low-income Americans who need Medicaid and food stamps to get by. ... Biden twitted McCarthy with the threat of putting some of the burden on the privileged — before backing away from democratic principle, jovially assuring Kevin that he was just pulling his leg."
And that's a good thing, a sarcastic Hightower remarked, contending that the richest among us are suffering.
CEO pay hikes have slowed to a trickle, with honchos of major corporations having to accept raises this year averaging only $15 million each.
"How can Washington expect such hard-hit families to help with the national debt?" he asked.
Hightower singled out Google as an example of the rich having to deal with "painful sacrifices."
"Google's top boss, for example, punted tens of thousands of workers last year, just before rewarding himself with a $226 million paycheck for doing the dirty deed," Hightower wrote.
But hey, that's how the system works, and it will keep working like that as long as corporate-financed politicians are doing the compromising, he added.
And that, as he pointed out, includes both sides.