I couldn't help but laugh when I saw Wisconsin's Republican Party Chair Paul Farrow's paean to the American flag earlier this week.
The GOP's official "message" from Farrow, who is also the Waukesha County executive, was aimed at commemorating Flag Day on June 14 and, of course, pitching for a few bucks from the faithful.
"It stands for freedom, it stands for liberty, and it stands for a country that we love," he wrote of the Stars and Stripes.
But then he couldn't resist suggesting that it's only Republicans who know the flag's true meaning.
"For far too long, the left has been disrespecting our flag, disregarding our national anthem, and making a mockery of our great country. Our flag did not prevail through countless tribulations to be a subject of the radical left’s insanity," he fumed. "We must put a stop to their madness by electing no-nonsense Conservative leaders who will defend this great nation."
Oh, really, Paul? Perhaps your sanctimonious devotion to America's flag has blinded you to the scandal that's lying at your feet as we speak.
In case you've forgotten, 10 of your colleagues, including Andrew Hitt, your predecessor as state chair, are under investigation by the FBI and the Jan. 6 insurrection committee for attempting to help overthrow the results of Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election.
Now there's a real affront to what America's flag stands for, not to mention the U.S. Constitution itself.
Of course, you've already dismissed the fact that those 10 Republicans met in secret the day Wisconsin's Electoral College electors were being certified to draw up a fake list of Donald Trump electors as nothing more than a "simple procedure."
What we know now about Farrow's "simple procedure" is that the fake electors scheme was engineered by Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani and one of his chief legal advisers, John Eastman, who concocted the plan to give Vice President Mike Pence an excuse to throw out Wisconsin's and six other states' electoral votes for Biden and replace them with the fake ballots.
In other words, our 10 Wisconsin Republicans were willing to take part in a fraud that would have unconstitutionally disenfranchised millions of voters, including those of their fellow Wisconsin citizens. And now its chair has the audacity to claim only his party honors the true meaning of the flag.
I would suggest that Paul Farrow doesn't understand the meaning of the flag himself.