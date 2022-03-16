There was a time when Wisconsin led the way for the rest of the nation.
States throughout the country adopted legislation that pioneering legislators had enacted to rein in special interests and make life more equitable for the common citizen. While other legislative sessions through the years produced landmark legislation that was copied by other states, the 1911 Legislature still is the gold standard.
Paid a princely salary of $500 to convene at the state Capitol for three or four months to pass a two-year budget and address pressing problems facing the state, these part-time legislators accomplished the following: enacted the nation's first workers' compensation law; established the nation's first presidential primary; passed laws prohibiting child labor and improving working conditions for women; created an Industrial Commission to handle labor disputes and set working conditions; established a Board of Industrial Education for vocational training; created a state Highway Commission to develop highways scientifically; reapportioned the legislative districts based on the 1910 census; overhauled the Corrupt Practices Act governing elections; proposed constitutional amendments providing for initiative, referendum and recall; established a state-run life insurance program; set up a statewide conservation program; established a statewide teachers' pension system; and enacted legislation to allow farmers and others to form co-ops and associations.
It was also around this same time that the University of Wisconsin was developing what became known as the Wisconsin Idea, a collaborative effort to lend university expertise to state government in programs and initiatives that could benefit everyone from farmers to business owners.
Soon other states throughout the country enacted workers' comp programs, established presidential primary elections, passed child labor laws and created conservation, highway and pension programs, often using Wisconsin's laws as the example of how they should be written.
It should be noted that that the 1911 Legislature was controlled by Republicans, albeit the progressive wing of the party that was founded five decades before in Ripon, Wisconsin, to help Abe Lincoln become president.
Alas, as we know full well, the Republicans who have run the Wisconsin Legislature for the past 12 years aren't turning out groundbreaking new laws and initiatives. Rather, they've been spending their time introducing ideas from some of the country's most reactionary state governments.
Some say you can't really tell Wisconsin from Mississippi any longer.
What's troubling is that it's extremely tough to figure out what these legislators are for. Seems like they're just against everything.
It was telling that when the coronavirus pandemic descended on our state two years ago, they immediately attacked the governor's attempt to enact health safety measures to prevent the state's hospitals from being overrun like they were in other parts of the country.
But did they have any plan of their own except to fight the governor? Nope. They all went home and locked down for roughly a year. The GOP leadership even refused to help adopt rules on how elections could take place during a pandemic.
Then when the Elections Commission took it upon itself to facilitate voting in nursing homes, allow drop boxes so people didn't have to subject themselves to large gatherings at the polls and allow clerks to correct minor errors on the covers of absentee ballots, these same legislators stepped up to complain. And they're still doing it to this very day, using pandemic-related measures to claim that this was somehow a fraudulent election.
Their candidates for the Republican nomination for governor won't even admit that Joe Biden was elected president. In their eyes, the election was fraudulent because it allowed more Wisconsinites to exercise their democratic right to vote. We all know today's Republicans aren't fans of such outlandishness.
While Wisconsin Legislatures past would often break new ground on finding ways to make government work for people — consumer protection laws, efforts to safeguard the environment, assistance for small businesses — these legislators borrow ideas from Florida on how to prevent local governments from requiring masks or micro-managing classroom history lessons.
They rushed to duplicate Arizona's discredited "forensic" audit of the 2020 presidential election. They're using Texas' draconian law to outlaw abortions after five weeks to declare that's what we need in Wisconsin. They used North Carolina as an example to cut into the governor's powers during their lame duck session after Tony Evers was elected.
Instead of coming up with their own legislative ideas, they rely on the boilerplate "model" legislation pushed by the corporate-funded American Legislative Exchange Council.
While legislators of old worked with the state's world-class university, they've waged war against it, even going so far as to try and abolish the Wisconsin Idea until their governor, Scott Walker, was caught red-handed writing it into the state budget.
Meanwhile, they refuse to consider raising the state's embarrassing $7.25 minimum wage, mimicking the likes of North and South Carolina, Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia and Texas, while 30 other American states are closing in on a $15 rate.
Instead they spend their time trying to punish the unemployed by cutting jobless benefits and taking away Medicaid, suggesting that out-of-work Wisconsinites are slackers who are causing a worker shortage in the state.
They pay themselves as full-timers, but what do Wisconsin citizens get in return?