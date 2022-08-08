If Ron Johnson loses his re-election bid this fall, which hopefully will happen, I'll have to work harder at finding column ideas.
Barely a week goes by when the Oshkosh Republican millionaire doesn't make some mind-boggling pronouncement that makes you stop and wonder, 'What's with this guy?'
He's questioned whether the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. He's inferred that Dr. Anthony Fauci was overreacting on everything from AIDs to the coronavirus. At one point he suggested that Listerine could be an effective treatment for the virus.
In defending his role in passing the Donald Trump-engineered tax bill, which helped millionaires and big corporations enjoy even more tax breaks, he has claimed the top 1% are paying their fair share of taxes.
He's challenged the 2020 presidential election, going so far as planning to overturn the results. He doesn't think the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was a big deal and suggests it only happened because those in charge of security didn't do their jobs. Besides, he has claimed, he didn't feel threatened by the rioters that day as they shouted for Vice President Mike Pence to be hanged. He added that he probably would have felt differently had the riots been led by the Black Lives Matter movement.
He has called concern over climate change "bullshit," and early on in his tenure representing Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate he insisted that what scientists see as global warming is nothing more than sunspots. I could go on.
But last week he outdid himself. He pronounced during a talk radio interview that he'd like to see Social Security and Medicare moved from their mandatory spending status to discretionary, meaning that each year Congress would have to renew the funds that go to the programs' recipients, just as it does with the Defense budget and other departmental funds.
Johnson argued that the majority of the federal budget is mandatory spending so “it’s on automatic pilot,” and proper oversight of the programs does not happen. He said if this continues, the country will continue to assume debt.
Maybe because he's a millionaire — thanks to marrying into a wealthy family of plastics' manufacturers — he is unaware that Social Security and Medicare payments are funded by the very people who are the programs' recipients.
As my old fellow newspaperman Bill Wineke wrote on Channel 3000 when he heard of Johnson's latest outrage:
"Even today, when I look at the plummeting value of my retirement account, I know that Social Security will be there to enable me to pay my mortgage and buy food.
"And Medicare? Not only is Medicare the backbone of every older person but Medicare is the backbone of every private health insurance option for retired people.
"Do I really want some future Donald Trump or Ron Johnson to determine whether I can pay my mortgage or purchase diabetic medical supplies?
"Here’s a hint: I do not."
There are those, Johnson included, who typically view Social Security as an "entitlement." It is not.
Former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace pointed out that there's a “fundamental misunderstanding” that the programs are “free money.” It isn't free at all because working people pay into Social Security and Medicare with every paycheck. Wallace compared it to an insurance policy, in which people pay premiums for coverage.
“No one would say you’re not entitled to the benefit for life insurance when the person who has the policy dies,” Wallace said.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer commented that the Wisconsin senator "wants to put Medicare and Social Security on the chopping block."
He went on to say: "He has argued that the benefits, which millions of Americans rely on every day, shouldn’t be guaranteed but should be subject to partisan infighting here in Washington. He would like to revoke the guarantee of Medicare and Social Security and make them discretionary. Well, you know what happens when we make things discretionary around here? All too often they get cut, or even eliminated. We don’t want to do that.”
That's for sure.
Others have commented that Johnson's musing about the two popular programs for elderly Americans will probably cost him votes during the November election.
Let's hope so, even if it means I'll have to dig deeper to find column ideas.