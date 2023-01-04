California Rep. Adam Schiff didn't pull any punches when, as a member of the Jan. 6 investigation committee, he was asked whether he believed some of his Republican colleagues ought to face consequences for trying to overthrow the 2020 presidential election.
Even after Capitol and Washington, D.C., police were able to clear the Capitol, ending the Jan. 6 insurrection that killed five of them and injured more than 100, "the majority of Republicans in the House picked up right where they left off, still voting to overturn the results in important states,” Schiff remarked in an interview following the release of the committee's final report.
When Congress reconvened that night to have Vice President Mike Pence certify the Electoral College votes, 147 Republican members of Congress — eight senators and 139 representatives — objected to the results in Arizona or Pennsylvania, both of which were key states that helped seal President Joe Biden's victory in the election.
“Even the Constitution cannot protect us if the people sworn to uphold it do not give meaning to their oath of office, if that oath is not informed by ideas of right and wrong, and if people are unwilling to accept the basic truth of things,” Schiff said in an op-ed. “None of it will be enough.”
Two of those House Republicans hail from Wisconsin — Rep. Tom Tiffany of the state's 7th District and Scott Fitzgerald of the 5th. Both were key Scott Walker acolytes in the state Legislature in the 2010s before winning seats in their heavily gerrymandered congressional districts.
They both played major roles in pushing Walker's agenda. Tiffany upended the Department of Natural Resources and battled to weaken environmental air and water regulations, while Fitzgerald, as Senate majority leader, spearheaded efforts to cut aid to Wisconsin public school districts and pass Act 10 to undermine the state's public employee and teachers unions.
They both have been big fans of Donald Trump, such big fans that they willingly repeated his lies about a stolen election and voted to toss out the results of an election Trump clearly lost.
In my book, neither one deserves to hold office. They both ignored their oath of office to support and defend the Constitution of the United States by joining hands with a defeated psychotic who wanted to declare himself president for another four years, if not forever — and, as the Jan. 6 committee has documented, sent his followers to the Capitol to stop the transfer of power guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.
But that clearly isn't what constituents in Tiffany's northern Wisconsin district and Fitzgerald's western suburban Milwaukee district believe. They returned these twin supporters of the Big Lie to office in November, their disregard for the Constitution notwithstanding.
No one talked about the insurrection much during the campaign. Surely, not Tiffany and Fitzgerald, who is a retired Army officer to boot.
Instead they focused on Republican talking points about crime, inflation and, of all things, the big bad IRS and how Democrats want to unleash 87,000 armed agents on middle- and low-wage earners to harass them about their tax returns.
A visit to the Tiffany and Fitzgerald websites reveals these two political soulmates used the same wording to convince their electorates that hordes of tax cops created by Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act would soon be on their way.
The law, enacted last summer, provides the Internal Revenue Service with just under $80 billion in funding, including $45.6 billion for enforcement activities. But, fact checkers have pointed out, the suggestion that this would amount to 87,000 additional tax collectors scrutinizing the financial filings of middle-class Americans is flat-out wrong.
According to the New York Times, the actual number of agents to be hired over the next 10 years is 10,000. The remaining jobs have little to do with tax auditing or investigations — about 13,000 are customer service representatives who answer taxpayer phone calls, and 10,000 are seasonal employees who file mail or transcribe data. Other jobs include lawyers, examiners, technicians and appeals officers.
Actually, the funding will enable the IRS to increase its workforce over the next 10 years to 113,000 employees, about the same number of workers it employed annually in the early 1990s before Republicans began gutting the agency to weaken its enforcement — in particular, enforcement when it comes to those with the wherewithal to make big campaign contributions.
Indeed, when Trump's tax returns were released two weeks ago, Americans came to learn just how badly the IRS has been weakened. Turns out that Trump's claims that he couldn't release his tax returns because they were being audited was also a lie. The IRS doesn't have the agents to audit complicated tax returns filed by Trump and other high rollers, explaining why so many of them get by paying few taxes, if any at all.
But if you can lie about the undisputed results of a constitutionally protected election, it's easy to lie about mundane things like taxes, I suppose.
Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald will likely be reelected again and again in their safely gerrymandered districts, but neither one will escape the judgment of history.