Cap Times reporter Noreen Sharif's excellent story last week on the child care dilemma facing parents and workers in Wisconsin should have opened a few legislative eyes.
Sharif detailed how the cost of child care is squeezing not only parents, but the providers who struggle to keep their prices in check but can't find employees because they can't pay them enough. A classic Catch 22.
The owners of a child care center in my hometown of New Glarus told our reporter that she has lost 44 workers over the last decade because they couldn't make enough money to make a living. Consequently, many go out of business, further exacerbating the problem facing families with young children.
This isn't a new problem; it's been going on for years. But when attempts have been made here in Wisconsin and elsewhere to address it, the politicians in power turn their heads.
Brooke Skidmore, the owner of New Glarus' Growing Tree, told Sharif that Wisconsin child care providers had come to rely on Child Care Counts, a federally funded state program that helped them improve pay and keep costs down for parents.
The program was part of the Biden administration's COVID relief funding, but it expires at the end of this year. Gov. Tony Evers proposed to have the state keep funding the program after the federal aid expires this year, but Republican legislators jettisoned that proposal from the budget.
“For me to pay my teachers a living wage and retain them, I would need to substantially increase our prices, but my families wouldn’t be able to afford that,” Skidmore said. “I have no choice but to raise my rates now that Child Care Counts funding is being cut.”
The same is true for many other centers across the state. Many of them will simply close, leaving families scrambling to find care for their kids.
What's maddening is that these same politicians who decline to provide some form of assistance for the child care industry are oblivious — either naively or because of sheer penny-pinching — to how the child care crisis is causing an equally troubling problem: the inability of small business owners to find enough workers.
The National Federation of Independent Businesses found that 42% of its members had unfilled jobs in the month of June. This applies across the board, from the corner hardware store to the restaurant down the street.
The Washington Post reported earlier this year that the common denominator in job shortages is a "lack of public investment causing huge scarcity in the child-care sector."
"That scarcity, in turn, is keeping parents — especially mothers — from full participation in the labor force, exacerbating the labor shortage," the paper reported.
Even before the pandemic, the United States ranked 32nd out of 40 industrialized nations for employment of mothers of young children, and below average for those with minor children of any age, it added.
Madison's Channel 27 in Madison ran a report a few days ago that sought to localize the national independent business group's poll. Reporter JT Cestkowski interviewed chef Evan Dannels, the owner of a popular French-inspired restaurant on the city's west side called Cadre.
Dannels described the difficulties he's having keeping workers, especially young employees, many of whom work part time.
It's very expensive, constantly training new workers, he explained.
Dannells wants to find ways to keep his younger workers on board for longer, he said, but there are many factors that come into play.
"They start a family and then their priorities become child care, their priorities become health care, their priorities become adult priorities," he said. "And a small business like mine with 15 to 25 employees — I can't be competitive."
So he sees them leave for jobs for larger companies.
He added that that he wants the state government to subsidize child care and expand BadgerCare so that more working class people can afford to stay in the workforce.
But the Legislature didn't see fit in the new budget to do either.
Instead, it passed child care help off to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., making a paltry sum of money available to "loan" to child care operators. And then lawmakers decided to pass a tax cut worth $3 billion, most of which would go to the top income brackets in the state. To demonstrate the absurdity: Those making $300,000 or more would receive cuts of several thousand dollars while the workers providing child care would continue on with their average $12-an-hour pay.
Evers wisely vetoed the tax cut for the top income earners, and through his veto power changed the WEDC loans to grants that will at least provide a modicum of help.
The question now is whether legislators will return to take another crack at doing the right thing. But don't bet that their eyes will be opened.