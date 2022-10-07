If you're like me, you curse a lot when trying to open a package of chips. Where are you really supposed to tear the bag? Even worse, try removing the lid of a simple pill bottle.
You swear that some mad man's in charge of packaging, and he really doesn't want you to get what's inside.
A series of stories in the Chicago Tribune running this month reminded me why this has come to be. And it all involved a common over-the-counter drug for aches and pains called Tylenol.
It was 40 years ago that seven people in the Chicago area died after swallowing Tylenol capsules that had been doctored with a lethal amount of potassium cyanide. Someone had opened bottles of Extra Strength Tylenol, injected the poison, and returned them to the counter where they were purchased by unsuspecting customers.
The deaths caused a nationwide panic and led to the first mass product recall in American history. Johnson & Johnson, Tylenol's parent, recalled 31 million bottles of the drug at a cost of $100 million. It also led, the series reminds us, to copycat killings in other parts of the country and helped spur myths about tainted Halloween candy.
And now, a full 40 years later, those murders still have not been solved, although a nine-month investigation by the Tribune and At Will Media, zeroed in on a man who was a suspect back then, but authorities never amassed enough evidence to file charges.
The Trib's series is likely to open yet another investigation in the four-decade hunt for the perpetrator, if he or she is still alive.
Whoever the guilty parties, they did to food and medicine packaging what the terrorists who perpetrated the 9/11 attacks did to airport security.
In many ways, it signaled the end of consumer innocence. People took over-the-counter products like Tylenol because they believed what was inside was safe and effective. After the killings came to light, that all changed. Millions of people were afraid to take any over-the-counter pills, much less Tylenol.
Johnson & Johnson and nearly every drug and food manufacturer in the country quickly created what was called "tamper proof" packaging, allowing consumers to see if someone had messed with the package. The whole idea was to make it virtually impossible to open a package and then reseal it without it being noticed.
I remember the Tylenol crisis for yet another reason. Shortly after the Tylenol deaths were discovered and worries spread that other products would be targeted next, I attended my first national newspaper editors' convention in Washington.
Johnson & Johnson's CEO had been invited to appear on a convention panel to explain how his company handled the onslaught of negative publicity that threatened to doom his company.
After he explained how the industry dealt with the crisis, the editor moderating the panel closed the session by standing up, pulling a bottle of Tylenol from his suit coat and plopping two capsules in his mouth.
It brought a gasp from the audience
So next time you curse opening a particularly nasty package, remember those who created them aren't mad, after all.