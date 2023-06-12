Several times every baseball season I load my car with a few cases of Spotted Cow and Moon Man to give to the staff members of my favorite bar and grille next to Wrigley Field in Chicago.
They're all big fans of the New Glarus Brewery and its many beers. Only trouble, they live and work in Illinois, where you can't buy New Glarus beer because Deb Carey and her husband Dan have decreed that their products be sold only in their home state, Wisconsin.
They made that pledge years ago when Spotted Cow caught on like a Bruce Springsteen concert, and their then-small brewery couldn't keep up with the demand in Wisconsin, much less in neighboring states.
So my occasional delivery of New Glarus beer to Chicago helps make sure I get a seat at the bar on busy game days.
New Glarus' brewery isn't so small anymore. Its success story is known nationwide, where it now ranks as the 12th largest craft brewery in the country.
Its success has made Deb Carey a rock star in the industry. She's received numerous accolades, including being named the first runner-up for the 2011 small business person of the year. Then she was feted as an example of small business success during Barack Obama's 2013 state of the union speech, where she was seated next to Michelle Obama.
Just a few days ago she received the Ken Hendricks Memorial Seize the Day award at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee. The award celebrates entrepreneurial leaders who have been crucial to Wisconsin’s economic growth.
It was there she announced that she and Dan have developed a succession plan that she hopes will keep the brewery, which now annually produces a quarter of a million barrels of beer and is still growing, alive for 100 years — maybe 300 years — in the future.
That's good news, not only for New Glarus and all of Wisconsin, but for my friends in Chicago as well.