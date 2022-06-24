The recently selected chair of the Wisconsin Elections Commission said this week he hopes to help "restore voters' faith" in the state's elections.
What Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' appointee to the Elections Board didn't mention, though, is that the only reason the "voters' faith" needs restoration stems from the lies his party continues to peddle about the state's election integrity.
Wisconsin Republicans have learned the lesson from their leader, Donald Trump, well: Tell a lie enough times and soon people will begin to believe it's true.
The new commission chair, Sun Prairie lawyer Don Millis, was appointed by Vos to replace the departed Dean Knudson, who resigned his GOP post on the WEC because he couldn't stomach the never-ending false claims that somehow Trump had won in Wisconsin, despite being defeated by nearly 21,000 votes. Every recount, every legal challenge, showed that there was no fraud in that vote.
The six-member board of three Democrats and three Republicans selected Millis as its new chair — it was the GOP's turn to head the commission — over fellow Republican member Bob Spindell, who was one of 10 Republicans who tried to cast false Electoral College ballots for Trump, but still thought he could head the commission that sets election rules.
But Millis is apparently buying his party's favorite line that there needs to be election "reform" in Wisconsin, even though all evidence shows that the 2020 vote was one of the safest and best run in the state's election history — even in the face of an unprecedented pandemic. In any other election, the results would have been accepted, no questions asked.
But this was no ordinary election, thanks to a loser who insisted without any evidence that he had won and the backing he received from an equally sore bunch of political toadies.
So the lies were spread. Drop boxes that were used by election officials to enable voters to cast ballots without exposing themselves to the coronavirus became examples of ballot stuffing. Absentee votes by nursing home residents were called illegitimate. The integrity of longtime volunteer election clerks was questioned. Even voting machines became suspect. Any straw was grasped to question the voting.
One longtime election worker sent me a note during all this turmoil:
"This is my 48th year as a poll worker in Shorewood Hills," she wrote. "We document every incident that takes place. Each is given a number as well as time it occurs. We frequently check to make sure the number of voters on the machine matches the number of ballots issued. The ballots are checked after the polls close to find write-ins. With my experience, errors seem impossible. We do all we can to make certain all is correct."
But for the first time in American history a president who lost the election refuses to accept the verdict of the American people.
And to their everlasting shame, elected officials who back him spread the same lies. Truth be told, these Wisconsin politicians know full well that the election was legitimate, but now realize it affords them a convenient excuse to "reform" future elections with new voting restrictions, making it tougher, rather than easier, to participate in democracy. In other words, helping them "fix" future elections in their favor.
Judging from the words of the new WEC chair, he's all in with this theme. Voters' "faith" must be restored by the same people who eroded that faith in the first place.
And just in case you're wondering how Chair Millis stands on stolen elections, keep wondering. He wouldn't comment when asked if Joe Biden had won the election.