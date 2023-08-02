The Economic Policy Institute, the nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank created to support the interests of low- and moderate-income workers, recently raised a warning flag over the growing trend among state legislatures to weaken child labor laws.
"In states across the country, lawmakers are engaged in a coordinated, corporate-backed campaign to weaken child labor protections," the institute reported. "One type of protection — minimum ages to serve alcohol in bars and restaurants — has been eroded in seven states since 2021. While lowering the age to serve alcohol may sound benign, it is not. It puts young people at risk of sexual harassment, underage drinking, and other harms."
Mentioned in the report was the Republican proposal, currently pending in the Wisconsin Legislature, to allow teens as young as 14 to serve alcohol in restaurants and other drinking establishments, something its sponsors contend is needed to help alleviate the labor shortage many service industry businesses are facing.
The Economic Policy Institute isn't impressed with that argument.
"The restaurant industry is already plagued by labor violations. In fact, it is the industry with the highest incidence of child labor law violations," its report maintained. "Laws that lower the alcohol service age will subject more young people, at younger ages, to potentially dangerous working conditions at low wages — all in service of employers’ pursuit of cheap labor."
Likewise, the Child Labor Coalition, according to Fortune Magazine, has expressed its own alarm.
Noting that lowering the age at which kids can serve alcohol is just a piece of a full-scale attack on child labor laws, the coalition's director, Reid Maki, insisted that the consequences are "potentially disastrous."
“You can’t balance a perceived labor shortage on the backs of teen workers,” he told the magazine.
The Fortune article noted that if Wisconsin passes the bill allowing 14-year-olds to serve alchohol, the state would have the lowest such limit nationwide, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. The bill to do just that received a public hearing last month and is presumably headed to the Legislature for this fall's session.
The Child Labor Coalition has commented on how ironic it is that many states, almost all of them under Republican control, are advocating for weakening protections for young workers at the same time more examples of child labor abuse are being reported across the country.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported earlier this year that child labor violations had increased by nearly 70% in the past five years. The department is increasing enforcement and asking Congress to allow larger fines against violators.
Just this past February, it fined one of the nation’s largest meatpacking sanitation contractors after investigators found the company illegally employed more than 100 children at locations in eight states, including right here in Wisconsin.
The child workers cleaned bone saws and other dangerous equipment in meatpacking plants, often using hazardous chemicals. To illustrate just how dangerous that can be, just last month 16-year-old Duvan Robert Tomas Perez died when he was pulled into a piece of machinery he was cleaning at the Mar-Jac Poultry plant in Hattiesburg, Miss., where he was hired illegally.
Yet, national business lobbyists, chambers of commerce and others are backing the state bills to increase teen participation in the workforce, including Americans for Prosperity, a conservative political network and the National Federation of Independent Business, which typically aligns with Republicans, Fortune Magazine reported.
“There’s no reason why anyone should have to get the government’s permission to get a job,” an Arkansas legislator declared in supporting a bill that removed the requirement for employers to check a child's age and get a parents approval, a bill that was signed by the state's governor and former Donald Trump press secretary, Sarah Huckabee.
When the bill to allow 14-year-olds to deliver drinks to tables in bars and restaurants drew an outcry, one of its co-sponsors, state Sen. Rob Stafsholt, said most concerns about the bill fail to recognize the legislation would change very little about what young servers already are allowed to do.
Young people wouldn’t be able to pour or mix drinks or serve drinks to people sitting at a bar, he said. They would, however, be allowed to carry alcohol from a bar to people sitting at tables, just as they now can do with food at a Friday night fish fry, for example.
The Tavern League and the National Restaurant Association favor lowering the age, which now is 18 in Wisconsin and most other states, to serve booze to help with labor shortages.
According to the Economic Policy Institute, the public doesn't agree that is a good idea at all. Most polls show an overwhelming "no" on such proposals.
Here in Wisconsin, for instance, the weekly Trempealeau County Times, which neighbors Sen. Stafsholt's district, conducted a poll among its readers.
The verdict? Ninety-one percent no, nine percent yes.