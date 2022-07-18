Here's another reason why I fear for the future of American democracy.
A new poll by Monmouth University shows a significant decline in the percentage of Republicans who characterize the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election an insurrection, or even a riot.
According to the poll, some 61% of respondents who identify as members of the GOP now describe that tragic day as "legitimate protest."
That's an astonishing change from the opinions expressed in the weeks after the attack, Monmouth reported. In June of 2021, nearly a third of Republicans were willing to call Jan. 6 an "insurrection" while 62% called it a "riot."
Now only 13% view it an insurrection and less than half are willing to admit it was even just a riot.
The Washington Post added that the CBS News/YouGov poll has also detected this big change in Republican views. That poll shows that while 32% of Republicans in January 2021 said it was an insurrection, that dropped to 21% by December. Belief that it was an attempt to overthrow the government dropped from 27% to 18%.
The Post added that by far the biggest shift came on an interesting — and telling — question. While in January 2021, 56% of Republicans understood Jan. 6 as an attempt "to overturn the election and keep Donald Trump in power," that number dropped to just 33% by December. That’s a remarkable number of people "who accepted a pretty vanilla statement about reality and then, nearly a year later, abandoned it," the paper added.
In light of the evidence that has been amassed by the special congressional committee investigating the attempt to subvert an American election, much of it provided by Republicans in the Trump administration, that's almost impossible to believe.
If nothing else, it demonstrates the power of propaganda, turning outright lies into "truths" that convince gullible citizens to ignore what they can see with their own eyes.
The hearings have shown just how close we came to overturning a free and democratic election and installing a defeated candidate as our president, not unlike some banana republic we like to ridicule. As longtime conservative Wisconsin political commentator John Torinus asked this week, what if Trump made it to The Hill that day? He observed how it could have been a disaster for democracy.
"The congressional hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection have laid bare the nonfiction of how close we got to that kind of tragedy," he added while rebuking the many Wisconsin Republicans who cavalierly dismiss the hearings.
In a New York Times' guest column, Aquilino Gonell, a sergeant in the Capitol Police whose life has been forever altered by the havoc the rogue president created that awful day, gave voice to our collective disdain for Trump and the all-too-many still under his spell.
"The physical and emotional damage I sustained on Jan. 6 not only cut short my career; it has upended my life. Five of my colleagues in law enforcement died, and more than 850 rioters were arrested. So many families have been ruined because of one man’s lust for power.
"Even more galling are the Republicans who still refuse to provide testimony under oath and instead dangerously downplay how close we came to losing our democracy. I applaud the courage of the witnesses who’ve come forward to tell the truth," he wrote.
Can democracy survive when 61% of one of our two political parties can be so blind as to call it legitimate protest?