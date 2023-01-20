If you think our weather this January has caused problems for all the people who enjoy the cold and snow, and the bevy of winter sports that come with the season, you should know what's going on in Switzerland.
The Swiss businesses that make their money from the people who flock to the Alps every winter for some of the best downhill skiing in the world are wringing their hands.
It's warm in Switzerland this winter, too. Some may even say it's hot. The Alpine town of Delemont, for instance, recorded the warmest New Year's Day ever — 68 degrees.
Swiss columnist Matthias Benz wrote that the ski resort folks shouldn't panic, but this may well be the new norm, especially for the lower Alps. He added that fortunately many of the ski hills have "snow cannons" to make artificial snow, which have served to keep them open despite the warm temperatures.
Artificial snow makers have been keeping Madison-area downhill ski resorts operating as well, but that's no solace to the cross-country skiers and snowmobile enthusiasts who either have had to travel many miles to the north or just sit out what is normally the best month for snow cover.
All of which, of course, is bringing home the message that, yes, climate change isn't the figment of some scientists' imaginations.
I'm sitting here at my computer in mid-January, and Channel 27's Bob Lindmeier has just broadcast an alert on my iPhone that lightning's been detected in my area. Don't know when that's happened before.
Meanwhile, Benz, the Swiss columnist, says that while the higher elevations in the Alps might still be OK, the lower ones might just have to adapt, perhaps by rebranding as summer destinations rather than skiing spots.
"As climate change continues to heat the planet, won't people prefer the mountains for vacations rather than stewing on a Mediterranean beach?" he asked.
That could apply to a lot of places as the world starts burning.