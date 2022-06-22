Do you, like me, ever wonder how it was that Wisconsin voters sent an outlier like Michael Gableman to serve on the state's highest court?
Gableman has spent nearly a year now conducting what will go down as perhaps the most incompetent "investigation" in Wisconsin's once proud legal history. His boorishness was on full display recently before Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington when he was called on to explain whether he has violated the judge's order to stop deleting documents requested in an open records suit.
No, he pouted, he was not going to answer Remington's questions, and then he inexplicably launched into a verbal tirade accusing the judge of being a partisan "advocate."
That in itself was nothing short of bizarre, since Gableman himself is the epitome of a partisan advocate. He was appointed "special counsel" by the state's leading Republican, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, to hunt for voting irregularities even after the retired justice had publicly proclaimed that Donald Trump was cheated in the Wisconsin election. And at Vos' behest, he keeps his so-called probe alive even after declaring that Wisconsin should rescind its electoral votes cast for Joe Biden.
That a buffoon like Gableman was elected to the Supreme Court is forever to Wisconsin's shame. It's hard to imagine what the court's behind-closed-door deliberations must have been like with the blustery Gableman helping forge rulings on significant legal issues.
But he's the kind of justice you are in danger of getting when campaign funding juggernauts like Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce get involved to protect their own special interests rather than pausing to consider the competence of the candidate.
You might be pardoned if you think that an organization comprised of some of the state's most prominent business leaders would show more judgment. But WMC is one of several conservative organizations across the country who decided long ago that controlling the courts is the best long-term way to advance their special interest agendas.
Gableman's election was not only a case study of how money can effectively buy a low-voter-turnout judicial race, but it also introduced unrelenting and misleading — if not outright false — attack ads into a state judicial race.
My colleague John Nichols spelled it out in a column last year, calling an attack ad from Gableman's campaign the most racist in the history of Wisconsin politics. His opponent was Justice Louis Butler, the first Black member of the state's highest court, who in WMC's eyes was too liberal to suit their tastes.
The Gableman campaign unleashed a vicious campaign of attacks on Butler, which took cues from the “Willie Horton” ad that supporters of former President George H.W. Bush used to smear his Democratic rival, Massachusetts Gov. Mike Dukakis, in 1988.
Gableman's ads were so offensive that the Wisconsin Judicial Commission brought an ethics charge against him for dishonest and divisive campaigning. The conservative justice only got off the hook when the Supreme Court deadlocked 3-3 on the issue, as a trio of corporate-tied justices protected him, Nichols pointed out.
During Gableman's 10-year term he became the subject of ethics complaints, including one in which he refused to recuse himself, even though he had financial connections with litigants before the court. When it came time to run for re-election, he must have seen the writing on the wall and decided to retire.
But Vos rescued him from obscurity and put him in charge of a Donald Trump-inspired investigation of Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election that is now approaching a cost of $1 million to the state's taxpayers.
The foolishness of the investigation and the appointment of the bungling Gableman to run it came roaring into focus as the Jan. 6 investigation committee began its public hearings. What it has laid bare were the lies behind the claims that the election was stolen, the conspiracy engineered by Trump's coterie and the willingness of so many Republican officeholders to fall for it.
We're looking at you, Robin Vos, Tom Tiffany, Scott Fitzgerald and the scores of Wisconsin Republican legislators who were effectively supporting a coup by trying to overturn an American election — and they continue to do so to this very day. Just look at the campaigns of the four candidates for the GOP nomination for governor or read the incomprehensible comments by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson as he runs for re-election.
Perhaps Gableman leading this absurd investigation is appropriate. His blustering, his bullying, his ignorance underscore exactly what this nearly two-year claim of a fraudulent election has been: an exercise to keep a crooked politician in power even if American democracy has to be subverted.
As the Jan. 6 committee's vice chair, Republican Liz Cheney, proclaimed as the hearing's began:
"I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain."
Whether they believe it or not, that's how the likes of Vos, Gableman and the others who have violated their oaths to defend the American Constitution will be remembered.