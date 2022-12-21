One might think that after two years of embarrassing failures Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos would try to trim his sails and at least show a little humility.
He got himself all twisted up with Donald Trump a few weeks after the 2020 defeat when he actually told the truth about the Wisconsin presidential election, declaring that no, it couldn't be overturned.
That didn't go over very well with the big boy in Washington, who suggested our own Republican top dog might be a RINO, ordinarily fighting words to crusty Vos, who is perhaps the most partisan hack in the entire state.
Ah, but there'd be no fighting Donald Trump. Instead the tough-as-nails speaker jumped on a plane and, embarrassingly for a lot of Wisconsin folks, wound up kissing Trump's ring aboard Air Force One.
Plus, he further assured the then-president he would lead an investigation of election results that saw Joe Biden beating Trump by just shy of 21,000 votes.
And that's when Vos' even bigger embarrassment occurred. In order to satisfy Trump's command — though it's hard to understand why a Wisconsin legislator needs to bow to a defeated president — he pulled an undistinguished former state Supreme Court justice out of obscurity, gave him a slush fund that amounted to more than $1 million, and set him loose on a mission to discredit Wisconsin's historically revered election system.
The result was a clown show that lasted more than a year, was marked by error-filled court filings and threats to throw select Wisconsin mayors in jail, wasted well over $1 million and found absolutely nothing. Still, the ex-justice, Michael Gableman, insisted the state's electoral votes for Joe Biden needed to be recalled.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul described the sorry episode perfectly when he called on Vos to finally end it:
“The Vos-Gableman investigation will long be remembered as a shameful, deeply embarrassing episode for our state Legislature. The Republicans in the Legislature who are responsible for this train wreck have an obligation to our democracy to condemn and end this preposterous fake investigation.”
But as Wisconsin legislators came to town this month to reorganize their caucuses, elect officers and make committee appointments, Robin Vos made it clear he isn't changing a thing.
Things will be done his way or not at all. He might have made a fool of himself and a few others around him in the recent past, but he still has the power and the tools, thank you very much. It's why some claim he's the shadow governor in Wisconsin, even if Tony Evers was reelected by 1,358,774 people while Vos captured 16,977 votes in his southeast Assembly district.
He showed his true colors once again at a forum sponsored by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum. He and Democratic state Rep. Kalan Haywood talked about how their respective parties would address the $6.6 billion state surplus. No one was surprised when Vos declared that his party wants to use a majority of the funds for tax relief, including lowering the top bracket paid by the wealthiest state taxpayers.
What was surprising, though, was Vos' stern and unyielding declaration when asked if the GOP would offer some state funding to the new Amtrak plan to extend its highly successful Hiawatha service between Chicago and Milwaukee to Madison.
"No state funding," he snapped at the question, signaling that once again legislative Republicans will make public rail transportation a partisan issue.
Passenger rail — just like highways and airports — wasn't considered a Democrat or Republican issue throughout American history. Yes, there were bitter fights over routes, fares, costs and other issues, but the members of the two parties could be found on both sides of the controversies.
The 2010 gubernatorial race changed all that when Scott Walker discovered he could make the plan to extend rail service to Madison — an evil blue city in many minds — a key piece of his "divide and conquer" strategy, pitting the "haves" in Madison against the "have-nots" in other parts of the state.
When he was elected, Walker quickly gave the federal government back the $810 million earmarked for the project, all of which resulted in costing the state several million dollars in canceled contracts with nothing to show for it.
Now it's back, this time as a piece of the gigantic Investment in Infrastructure and Jobs Act passed by Congress with an earmark of more than $40 billion to expand and improve Amtrak. The Federal Railway Administration is currently deciding how to use those funds, encouraging states and cities to make plans and proposals.
Madison, for instance, is in the process of deciding where to put an Amtrak station, holding hearings and narrowing down the choices within the next few weeks.
Plus, Amtrak has long-range plans to expand passenger rail to other Wisconsin cities — Green Bay and Eau Claire, for instance — which makes knee-jerk political responses like Vos' even more foolish. It isn't just "blue" Madison any more.
Admittedly, no one knows if any state funds will be required for the Madison expansion. But when a key player in the party that has a chokehold on state government shows his animosity before even knowing any details, it does nothing to help matters.
But that's Robin Vos. He apparently likes to make a fool of himself.