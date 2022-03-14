A story in the recent issue of the Smithsonian Magazine detailed just how pervasive potato chips have become in America.
We now consume about 1.85 billion pounds of chips each year, or around 6.6 pounds per person, the Smithsonian reported. Guess I've eaten my fair share over the years, but then potato chips could be in my blood.
Zweifel potato chips, after all, are the best-selling in Switzerland, where they command 70% of the chip market. I'm sure the owners must be some far-distanced relatives, but I've never took the time to find out. Its website claims to produce about 2,000 tons of chips each year. I ate a bag of them once — not bad.
My best memory of potato chips, though, is from right here in Madison. I remember as a grade schooler in New Glarus, the teachers took us on a field trip to Madison. Highlights were the state Capitol, the university campus and two big companies on East Washington Avenue that, unfortunately, are no longer there: Gardner Bakery and, yes, Red Dot potato chips.
That's where we kids got to see how Gardner bread was made and packaged, and how tons of potatoes became chips at the Red Dot factory. Both places smelled really good.
According to the Smithsonian, the humble potato chip was created in 1853 by an African American chef in Saratoga Springs, New York, named George Crum, who was miffed at railroad tycoon Cornelius Vanderbilt for sending an order of fried potatoes back to the kitchen because they were too thick.
Offended by the fussy Vanderbilt, Crum sliced some potatoes as slenderly as he could, fried them to a crisp and sent then back to him as a prank. Turns out the railroad millionaire loved them. The chips soon became a mainstay on the menu.
But it was decades until they became available outside of restaurants. A breakthrough came with the invention of ways to keep the chips fresh so they could be sold in grocery stores. And an enterprising couple, who decided to make Madison their home after graduating from the University of Wisconsin, put our city at the forefront of the potato chip boom.
After graduating, Fred and Kathryne Meyer started a wholesale distribution company to supply grocers with snack foods. Potato chips, sold in packages and tins, were the most popular, they noted, and by 1938 they decided that instead of just delivering snacks to stores, they'd make them, too.
And make them they did. Red Dot, as they called their tasty chips, soon outgrew a small facility near Schoep's Ice Cream on the east side, and eventually they built a large factory near the Yahara River and Dickinson Street. By the late '50s, the Meyers had turned Red Dot into the largest supplier of snack foods in the Midwest.
In 1961, the Meyers agreed to merge with another big regional chip maker, Lays, which then quickly merged with the corn chip maker, Fritos, to create Frito Lay. As always happens in corporate America, Frito-Lay soon became part of an international conglomerate, PepsiCo.
The Madison factory continued making chips under its Red Dot name for another 12 years, but then was shut down as a result of the many consolidation moves.
A sad ending to the Red Dot story in Madison happened just four days after the Meyers agreed to the Lays' merger. Fred Meyer killed himself in his Maple Bluff home, reportedly despondent that he no longer had control of the successful company he founded and its future in Madison.
But he and his wife and his hundreds of workers in Madison helped put the humble potato chip on the map.