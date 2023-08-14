In our book commemorating the 100th anniversary of The Capital Times, John Nichols and I devote several pages to our founder William T. Evjue's fight against the Ku Klux Klan.
The paper was in its infancy in the early 1920s when the KKK came to town and attempted to recruit local people to its secret society, volunteering to put neighborhoods populated by Italian immigrants, Blacks and Jews in their place.
Those groups of Americans were sworn enemies of this 1920s version of the Klan, which believed that people of color and Catholics were out to supplant the country's white Protestant majority.
This was not the same KKK of the post-Civil War days that lurked in the dark and terrorized the newly freed slaves to stop them from owning property, voting or holding office. No, this was a reincarnation of that notorious hate group, and it was now based in northern states, primarily in the Midwest and operating in the daytime as well.
Just how powerful and pervasive the KKK became and how close it came to actually taking over the country is detailed in the new book "Fever in the Heartland" by a favorite author of mine, Tim Egan.
Oh, the Klan still dressed up in white robes and pointy hats, kept their membership lists super secret and burned crosses to identify people they didn't like. And, yes, there were more than a few lynchings along the way.
What is so fascinating is how the Klan's leaders were able to hoodwink so many otherwise peaceful Americans into joining their crusade, all capitalizing on American's innate ability to hate.
Egan's book documents how the KKK essentially gained control of state government, the courts and several major cities in Indiana. That was possible because of a charismatic and seemingly intelligent man named D. C. Stephenson, who in reality was a charlatan who brutally raped women, lined his own pockets with his members' dues and controlled the governments.
Whenever he ran into trouble, law enforcement and judges would see that he got off because they, too, were secretly members of the Klan.
Stephenson's power extended to Ohio, parts of Illinois, as far west as Oregon and, yes, even Wisconsin, where as early as 1921 they were able to recruit thousands to their cause. When they came to Madison, though, Evjue refused to run a Klan ad seeking new members and successfully stopped the School Board from renting one of the school auditoriums for a recruiting rally.
And when in 1925 the KKK exploited the shooting of a police officer in the city's notorious Bush to help rid the city of bootlegging Italian Catholics, unruly Blacks and unChristian Jews, Evjue chastised the city's mayor for accepting the Klan's help.
After an intense investigation, the paper was able to uncover a list of local Klan members and published their names, which led to massive resignations by several of the embarrassed "Kluxers."
It was left to one of Stephenson's brutalized Indiana rape victims who, moments before she died, dictated a startling account of what the KKK leader had done to her. Thanks to a brave Indiana prosecutor, her testimony was allowed at the trial and a jury, including two Klan members, convicted him.
That was the beginning of the end as Klan supporters gave way to calmer heads. In Egan's words, Stephenson's downfall may have saved the country.
Even though it was less than 100 years ago, it was a different era. Or, as some may ask, was it really?