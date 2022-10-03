Like many of the hundreds who attended, I found this year's Cap Times Idea Fest chock full of stimulating discussion with roadmaps on how we might tackle some of the problems and challenges we will face in the future.
Among my favorites of the 24 panel discussions and events was one late in the week-long fest that explored our "biotech and digital health" and how it will impact the Madison area in the years ahead.
The panel brought together executives from three of the area's cutting-edge tech companies: Jonathan Fritz from HealthX, Sara Condella of Exact Sciences, and Rock Mackie of Leo Cancer Care and founder of Tomotherapy, along with Jason Fields, CEO of MadREP, the eight-county economic development partnership aimed at attracting new businesses and investment in southcentral Wisconsin.
The four touched on everything from start-up funding for new companies to the state's troublesome worker shortages and offered ideas on what needs to be done to stimulate economic growth and opportunities for the workforce.
They cited a 2019 Brookings Institution study that ranked the Madison area No. 1 in having the nation's highest potential for technological growth. Much of that ranking stemmed from the city being home to the UW-Madison and its research and innovation prowess, and to the success of Epic Systems, which has spurred successful technological offshoots.
Technological clusters like what's occurring in the Madison area are what become economic drivers, the Brookings study suggested, adding that the federal government should direct research and development funding to bolster that job-creating growth.
The research has been done, the panelists agreed, and now we must summon the political will to harness that future, not only for the Madison area, but the rest of the state.
But, I thought to myself, that political will is what could prove to be elusive.
After the 2020 census results were announced, I wrote a column pointing out that Madison and Dane County grew by more than 16% during the previous decade while the state as a whole gained 3.6%. Together, the city and county had been responsible for roughly 50% of new jobs in the state in the last 15 years.
Yet rather than seeking to emulate the good things that are driving the Madison economy, all too many of our politicians use it as a whipping boy.
This year, gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels has promised to "turn Madison upside down" after he's elected, whatever that means. The UW-Madison campus is frequently vilified by a cadre of state legislators who use anecdotal grievances — everything from work-shirking professors to perceived liberal biases — as excuses to reduce the school's funding.
Former Gov. Scott Walker spent eight years demonizing Madison "liberals." He schmoozed with the denizens of Wisconsin Manufacturing & Commerce and never once cited Epic's Judith Faulkner for her remarkable success in turning a small health-based software company into a national phenomenon, creating 10,000 well-paying jobs in the meantime.
Last week the Wisconsin Counties Association released a report that warned the state isn't attracting enough new workers to replace the retirees leaving the workforce and what that portends for the future.
In other words, more than the Madison area has got to attract new young workers to the state, and that includes everything from a first-class education system to child care and local amenities.
Perhaps instead of turning Madison upside down, we ought to be looking at how to we can use its examples to keep Wisconsin upright.