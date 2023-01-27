The Republican leaders in the state Legislature aren't on board, but the leaders of more than 20 Wisconsin municipalities have signaled their support for expanding passenger rail service in the state.
According to a press release from the High Speed Alliance, leaders in Appleton, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Kaukauna, Madison, Menasha, Neenah, Oshkosh, Pewaukee, Rock County (Janesville) and Watertown have all responded to the Federal Railroad Administration's invitation to submit their interest in passenger train service.
The 2021 Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act encourages leaders at the local level to take the initiative to signal their interest in connecting their communities to rail passenger routes. The act allows the FRA to make grants to local governments available to begin planning. It will choose which ones are the most feasible to connect to a rejuvenated Amtrak system.
The High Speed Alliance says the timeline for the grant requests means that communities that want new or improved passenger train service, like those in Wisconsin, can move forward now, while building support for later state investment in the plans that they develop.
And therein lies the rub in Wisconsin. Both Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu have strongly signaled that they're not in favor of providing any state funding for a passenger rail system. They specifically oppose the much-studied plan to extend Amtrak service to Madison, using the successful Chicago-to-Milwaukee Hiawatha to connect the state's capital city.
Former Gov. Scott Walker, who single-handedly killed the Madison to Milwaukee route in 2011, has called passenger rail "stupid," and Republican leader Vos agrees. They apparently prefer to continue spending billions more on wider superhighways and encouraging more auto traffic. Now that's the epitome of stupid.
Perhaps the fact that many other Wisconsin communities are interested in connecting to rail will change a few minds in the state Legislature.
Not all of them are stupid.