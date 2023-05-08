My longtime friend Robert Gorsuch, the founder and chairman of Fitchburg's Oak Bank, isn't shy setting me straight whenever I write about the nation's banking system, in which greed and reckless behavior seem to be a constant threat to the stability of the national economy.
We've been witnessing the worst of that again in recent weeks with the meltdown of banks like Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, and then just this past week the failure of First Republic. All of them substantial regional banks whose failures once more sent shockwaves through the economy, cost investors tons and had nervous depositors scrambling to withdraw their money.
It's been only 15 years since the last financial crisis in 2008, in which banks and other financial firms introduced subprime mortgages and sliced and diced them into investment instruments and other schemes that eventually brought the system down, threw millions of people out of work and cost any their lifetime savings.
The government, meaning the taxpayers, had to bail out the system, proving the adage that many of these financial conglomerates had become too big to fail.
But it's unfair to lump all banks into the same basket, Gorsuch — who is the longest serving bank CEO in the Madison area — points out. There's a huge difference between those big multinational banks and even the smaller but still sizable regionals, and those hometown community banks like his that are the real lifeblood of banking,
He's right, of course, that painting all banks with the same brush is indeed unfair. Besides, Wisconsin bank regulators keep a close eye on the state's chartered banks and issue annual report cards on their condition along with that of the state's many credit unions.
The banks that have run into trouble specialized in serving distinct interests. Silicon Valley, which became the second largest bank default in U.S. history, concentrated on getting deposits from and lending to the growing tech industry, which began hemorrhaging money in the past year. It also had an abnormally high share of its deposits tied up in long-term government bonds that lost value as the Fed raised interest rates.
Meanwhile, New York's Signature Bank also served a lot of high tech depositors and borrowers plus cryptocurrency interests, which imploded late last year.
Not to mention that many of the institutional depositors had parked much more than the $250,000 FDIC guaranteed limit, further exacerbating the crisis.
In an email exchange I had with Gorsuch this week, he pointed out that most community banks' percent of deposits that exceed the $250,000 limit are in the 10% to 40% range. And most of them, he added, are able to offer products that allow customers to fully insure their money.
There's yet another reason it's important to preserve the health and viability of community banks, and it's for the same reason it pays for folks to buy local.
Like the local hardware store, the restaurant, the gift shop and the furniture store, local banks benefit the hometown. As part of the community they buy and spend locally, and they support local projects and events.
How many festivals, school programs and family events do you see sponsored by the likes of Park Bank, the Bank of Sun Prairie, Lake Ridge Bank, McFarland State Bank and the dozens of others in our communities?
As Bob Gorsuch put it, "Bottom line? Community Banks are in the business of taking in deposits from the entire community and providing financing for homes and businesses throughout the entire community."
And, I might add, a lot more.