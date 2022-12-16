I darn near let out a cheer when I read Jeet Heer's column in the Nation magazine last week that declared that Donald Trump wasn't the only loser in Georgia's run-off election for U.S. senator.
An even bigger loser was that wild and crazy man from South Carolina, Lindsey Graham.
You never know about Lindsey. He's often against something before he's for it. Pool hall sharks have more scruples. He was one of the House's loose cannons during the Bill Clinton impeachment in 1998, and one of the floor managers during the Senate trial that failed to convict Clinton for having an affair with an intern.
But after becoming a senator, he wasn't at all keen on another impeachment — that of his now buddy Donald Trump for what were actual crimes. I say his "now" buddy because only a couple of years before Graham insisted Trump would be a disaster for the GOP, then quickly changed his tune when Trump got the GOP nomination. He not only changed his tune, he became attached to his hip.
Heer points out how much time Graham spent in Georgia promoting Herschel Walker's candidacy.
"The former president in fact made himself scarce in Georgia in the weeks leading up to the runoff, preferring to do a tele-rally rather than show up in person," he writes.
"Far more than Trump, Walker’s biggest cheerleader was Lindsey Graham, who repeatedly joined Walker in rallies and, somewhat strangely, TV appearances. On those appearances, Graham seemed reluctant to let Walker speak for himself. Instead, the South Carolina orator displayed his not inconsiderable powers of verbal overkill."
Then Heer recounts Graham's attempt to bring race into the picture. While campaigning for Walker, Graham kept hitting on the topic of race by suggesting that a Walker victory would acquit the GOP of racism.
“Hollywood will melt down if Herschel wins,” Graham said at a rally in October. “They’re afraid of Herschel Walker because if Herschel Walker wins, that means we’re not racist. And if you’re a Republican, aren’t you tired of being called a racist all the time by everybody?”
Appearing on Fox News' Sean Hannity show a few days later, Graham again reiterated that Walker “changes the entire narrative of the left.” The senator asked, “What happens when the Republican Party elects and nominates Herschel Walker, an African American, Black, Heisman Trophy winner, Olympian. It destroys the whole narrative.”
Graham said that "everyone in San Francisco is going to jump off a bridge if we elect him. They’re scared to death of Herschel Walker because if Herschel Walker becomes a Republican, maybe every other young child in America of color might want to be a Republican.”
Those remarks, not surprisingly, brought rejoinders of outrage.
"MSNBC host Joy Reid drew a contrast between the victorious Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker to illustrate the problems with Graham’s argument," writes Heer. "Reid noted that 'there are only two people running, they’re both black. The one that proves — if you want to say proves — that America is not racist is, clearly, Warnock. Warnock is an intelligent, articulate man, who can speak fluently, who understands the job of being a senator, who is doing the job of being a senator, gotten a bunch of bills passed that helped Georgia.' Whereas 'Herschel Walker can barely put a sentence together.'"
Whoopi Goldberg described Graham's comment as "ignorant as hell."
Lindsey Graham has been a charlatan his entire political career. And he showed us just how unprincipled he is during the Georgia run-off. Happily, the voters saw right through him.