Ah, another Labor Day. Time to celebrate the many contributions made by America's working people and to lament the symbolic passing of another summer.
It's off to the Labor Temple later today to visit with old friends, listen to some spirited music, pick the brains of a few politicians to find out what they think lies ahead in this fall's elections and grab a hot dog and a plate of beans — and, of course, a cold beer.
Meanwhile, let's clear off the desk.
I saved this story from Truthout.org about the devastating floods in Jackson, Mississippi, the state's capitol, and how its citizens have no safe water to drink or use for cooking. It's all thanks, we discover, to the state government's refusal in recent years to invest in the crumbling infrastructure.
It was ironic to hear the state's Republican governor, Tate Reeves, declare a state emergency because Jackson cannot produce enough water to for critical needs, like fighting fires and flushing toilets. Reeves has been one of the culprits skimping on funds aimed at upgrading water and sewer lines.
It's afforded a lesson that other states, Wisconsin included, need to learn. Our Legislature, particularly during the Scott Walker years, diverted upgrades on everything from city streets and county highways to fixing outdated computer systems that affect tens of thousand of Wisconsin citizens.
When the pandemic hit a little more than two years ago and unemployed workers rushed to file for jobless benefits, the state's 30-year-old computer systems couldn't handle the load. Funding requests to install upgrades went unheeded. Legislators, instead, opted to pass tax breaks, mainly for the well-to-do and big businesses.
And like Mississippi legislators did to Jackson, so Wisconsin lawmakers did to the city of Milwaukee.
It's just like your house. Either fix the roof and mend the stairs or face the consequences down the road. Homeowners who fail to maintain their houses are often called irresponsible. That holds true for legislators and governors who do the same to their states.
I've saved a few other clippings from politicians and big business interests who are using the inflation issue to once again call for the repeal of Wisconsin's minimum mark-up law. The law, which sets a minimum price on many goods, including gasoline, was designed to protect small merchants from unfair competition from large corporations and chains that can afford to sell goods at a loss to drive the little guy out of business.
The conservative "think tanks" and, naturally, the right-wing nonprofit law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, see this as hurting consumers, claiming Wisconsin folks have to pay more for gas than they would if there were no such law.
Don't you find it strange then, that Kwik Trip stations in town, whose owners defend the mark-up law, are collecting less per gallon than most of the oil giants' stations are charging these days?
And why is a gallon of gasoline more than a buck higher at many Illinois filling stations than right here in minimum mark-up Wisconsin? Could it be the law fosters competition as it's designed to do?
All thoughts to ponder as we pause to salute the workers who built our country.