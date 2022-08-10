Thanks to the state Supreme Court and its Republican allies in the Legislature, a lot of Wisconsin people didn't vote in yesterday's primary election, especially the handicapped and many elderly folks who couldn't have their absentee votes counted because witnesses forgot to write their zip codes on the envelope.
But that's exactly what the plan is: to hold down the vote especially from groups of voters who might foolishly vote for Democrats.
In just a few years, Wisconsin has gone from a state that pioneered making it easier to vote — same-day registration at the polls was one example way back in Patrick Lucey's 1970s' administration — to one that is among the most active in erecting voting barriers.
Republicans hope to discredit elections by relentlessly spreading the lie that Wisconsin's election apparatus is full of holes and being abused. To what extent they'll go to undermine the people's confidence in democratic elections was demonstrated in Racine County last month when two election deniers asked for 10 absentee ballots be sent to their address in the names of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Racine Mayor Corey Mason and others.
It was a ruse, they claim, to show how "easy" it is to vote "thousands" of times by having absentee ballots mailed to them. Of course, the only fraud they were uncovering was their own. Even if they received the 10 ballots, they could have used only one since the voting system easily flags absentee ballots that have already been cast.
But hey, the facts don't count for the desperadoes who believe the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. That goes for the sheriff of Racine County, bigtime Trump supporter Christopher Schmaling, who actually defended the fraud. Plain and simple, a sheriff who is willing to excuse a felonious sophomoric stunt like this has no business wearing a star.
Hopefully the district attorney and the attorney general will step in and see that justice is done.
But as investigative reporter Dan Kaufman's recent piece in the New Yorker has documented, the Republican crusade to undermine Wisconsin's elections with blatant falsehoods and bogus claims has already exacted a toll.
When you consider the state's long history of safe and efficient elections, overseen by hundreds of selfless community volunteers in every corner of the state, it's a pitiful commentary on how low these people will stoop. And that goes for everyone from Vos and his Michael Gableman fiasco to the two geniuses from Racine.
In an article entitled "Will Wisconsin Republicans make voting meaningless or just difficult?" Kaufman recounts the well-documented craziness that has afflicted the state since Joe Biden won the state's presidential election by more than 20,000 votes.
Gableman, hired by Vos to investigate the 2020 election, has alleged, without evidence, that there was voter fraud. State Rep. Tim Ramthun has built his campaign for governor on a platform calling for rescinding the state's Electoral College votes. State Rep. Janel Brandtjen, chair of the Assembly elections committee, insists that Trump won the state. And Schmaling contends that the Elections Commission committed felonies by allowing nursing home residents quarantined by the pandemic to vote. Then there's the never-ending claims by every Republican candidate in the state that the election wasn't on the up-and-up.
Kaufman describes how all this has poisoned the state's political discourse. He attended a hearing that Meagan Wolfe, the nonpartisan administrator of the Elections Commission, was invited to by GOP state Rep. Ron Tusler after the election. Wolfe thought, Kaufman reports, that she was to answer questions from Tusler's constituents, but instead she shared the stage with Joe Giganti, a right-wing Green Bay talk show host, and Jefferson Davis, Menomonee Falls village president and staunch Ramthun supporter.
The two attempted to dispute everything that Wolfe was reporting about the vote, and Davis claimed that there were 150,000 illegal ballots cast. The two right-wingers soon turned the crowd — mostly election fraud believers — hostile.
"As Giganti and Davis continued their assault, the crowd became increasingly agitated," Kaufman writes. "An elderly woman who questioned the need to keep investigating the 2020 election was shouted down: 'Plant! Plant!' When Davis said, 'We don’t need W.E.C., we don’t need a legislature, we just need a law-enforcement agency,' many people stood and started chanting, 'Do it! Do it! Do it!,'” Kaufman writes.
"The most personal questioning came not from voters but from Republican political candidates," he continues. “'How do you sleep at night?' Jay Schroeder, a candidate for secretary of state, shouted."
Kaufman also talked to a poll worker named Paula Jones, who described the hostility that takes place at polling places these days.
Jones is still troubled by what she experienced during the 2020 recount that was conducted in Madison and Milwaukee to verify Biden's win.
“People came in droves from all over the country and without any knowledge of the process," Jones told Kaufman. "I don’t want to be harsh. I feel really sorry for them — they weren’t instructed in how to recognize a valid election. But sometimes I felt frightened."
Kaufman continues: "She leaned forward, whispering. 'My over-all impression when I left was that democracy in this country was not dying but gone. Absolutely gone. Done. We were post-democracy at that point, never to return. And I don’t know that I’ve regained my faith yet.'"
Yes, that's what it's come to thanks to politicians, professional provocateurs and others who refuse to admit that their idol lost an election — fair and square.